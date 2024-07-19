The UpYouWomen Conference 2024 holds August 31

The UpYouWomen Conference 2024 is thrilled to announce an exceptional lineup of speakers, panelists, and moderators for this year’s event, centered around the powerful theme “Through the Fire: Triumphing in Adversity.” Scheduled for August 31, 2024, at EbonyLife Place in Victoria Island, Lagos, the conference promises to be a transformative experience designed to inspire and empower women across Nigeria and beyond.

Nkeiru Olumide Ojo, a distinguished leader and staunch advocate for women’s empowerment, will serve as both the chair and keynote speaker for this prestigious event. Her extensive experience and insights are expected to set a powerful tone for the conference, offering valuable perspectives on overcoming adversity.

The conference boasts an impressive roster of speakers, each renowned in their respective fields. Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, a celebrated actor, lawyer, and educationist, is known for her significant contributions to women’s education and well-being. Joining her are Nelly Agbogu, a dynamic entrepreneur and influential social media personality; Nse Ikpe-Etim, an acclaimed actress and mental health advocate; Amb. Dr. Unyime Ivy Ubong King, an esteemed motivational speaker and strategist; Eden Adaeze Onwuka, a highly regarded author and leadership coach; and Laide Olaseinde, an influential business leader and mentor.

In addition to the main speakers, the conference will feature a distinguished panel of expert coaches. Adeola Kingsley James, a therapist and clinical hypnotherapist, will share her expertise on owning your greatness. Dr. Ruth Goma, a developmental psychologist, will discuss women’s health and mindfulness. Dr. Blossom Maduafokwa, a physician and health and fitness enthusiast, will bring her insights on women’s health. Olabisi Usademe, The Lagos Trauma Coach and social entrepreneur, will offer her perspective on overcoming trauma and triumphing in life. Dr. Genevieve Duncan Obuobi from Ghana will focus on rebuilding wealth after losing it all.

The event will be hosted and moderated by prominent media personalities Chioma BBB, Chioma Omeruah (popularly known as TheOnlyChigurl), Sandra Omobola, and Fabia Ogumekan, ensuring dynamic and engaging sessions for both virtual and physical delegates.

Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem, the convener of the UpYouWomen Conference, emphasized the significance of this year’s faculty. “This year’s conference faculty has been carefully curated to deliver on its theme,” she stated. “These remarkable individuals have faced and triumphed over adversity, and their stories will inspire and equip our attendees with the resilience and strategies to overcome their own challenges.”

The UpYouWomen Conference is an annual event dedicated to empowering women by providing a platform for sharing stories, networking, and learning. This year’s conference aims to reach new heights with its diverse and powerful lineup of speakers and panelists.

The UpYouWomen Conference is a leading event committed to empowering women through inspiration, education, and networking. Founded by Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem, the conference brings together women from all walks of life to share their experiences and strategies for overcoming challenges and achieving success.