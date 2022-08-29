The subscriber remains king for Globacom @ 19

THOMAS IMONIKHE

That Telecommunications giant Globacom accounted for 56.2million out of Nigeria’s total mobile subscriptions of 206million and 40million internet subscribers at the end of June 2022 is an eloquent testament of the nationwide acceptance of the indigenous company by the people in its almost two decades of existence under harsh economic operating environment.

And the feat can be largely attributed not only to the company’s trail blazing strides in improving the Information and Communication Technology, ICT sector through quality telephony and data services with the attendant positive impact on the lives of citizens, providing better and quicker ways for people to interact, access information, learn and network, but also the commitment, hard work, integrity, tenacity of purpose, adherence to best corporate governance principles and patriotism of its founder/chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr CSG GCON. The management and the entire employees should also share in such glory.

In other words the billionaire businessman’s sound work ethics as captured in some of his famous inspirational quotes such as: “The harder you work, the luckier you get; whether you’re a farmer, builder or engineer, the opportunities are equal: Just add a little innovation” as well as “in today’s world, paradoxically, it is the boldest action that is often the safest” while “remaining where you are in a world that is changing so rapidly is, in fact, the most dangerous of all places to be in” clearly reveal the real secret of the company’s astonishing successes till date.

Glo as is fondly called is exactly 19 years on Monday August 29 having been established in 2003 by Otunba Adenuga, the third richest person in Africa, to among others make a difference in the telecommunications industry at a time that two international operators had commenced operation despite an atmosphere of uncertainty and teething challenges associated with most new businesses which include fierce market competition. It was also a few years after the country’s return to civilian rule under former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

But sadly today, telecommunications like other major sectors of the economy is confronted with the worst operating environment ever including worsening insecurity, epileptic electricity supply, high cost of diesel, double digit inflation rate and massive devaluation of the naira which had resulted in dwindling subscribers’ purchasing power and made the importation of equipment and accessories very exorbitant. To exacerbate the situation, the federal government announced recently that it plans to introduce a 5 per cent inclusive excise duty on telecommunications services in addition to the existing 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) thereby increasing the tax on such services to 12.5 per cent..

The additional burden according to chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Owners of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, will fall directly on the subscribers due to what he described the existing ‘39 different taxes paid by members to various tiers of government’, a development that is similar to the ordeal suffered by Nigerians in 2023 under the two pioneer operators, MTN Nigeria and Airtel, when the ‘proudly Nigerian and pro-people’, Glo stormed the market with its innovative per second billing.

Therefore, since the meteoric and innovative journey of Globacom, currently led by Mrs. Bella Disu, its Executive Vice Chairman, EVC cannot be adequately captured in one opinion, it suffices to state that just like the unpleasant scenario that played out many years ago, when subscribers were told that per second billing was impossible and the company came to their rescue, they can bank on a dependable telecom operator which may mitigate the anticipated tax burden through new value added services.

But before going into some of the company’s many firsts, one can state without fear of contradiction that the wholesomeness of the services and empowerment by the Grandmasters of data across the entire strata of the society and economy ranging from its corporate social responsibility, sports, culture, entertainment, literary works, education and loyalty-rewards promotions alone cannot be matched by the combined contributions of other networks.

Consequently, it is taken that the company will continue to brave every odd to take deepen teledensity and broadband penetration to the nooks and crannies of the country and beyond, contribute its quota to the ICT sector which currently accounts for at least 17.92 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), enhance economic development and improve the quality of life of Nigerians in particular and Africans at large in view of its strong presence in Ghana and Benin Republic.

It is however on record too that its dramatic entry into the telecoms space was the game changer Nigerians had longed for which crashed telephone tariffs following the introduction of per second billing system to the relief of subscribers. Besides, Glo was the first operator to introduce the 2.5G technology, which offers General Packet Radio Services, GPRS with such accompanying services as multimedia messaging, mobile banking, mobile internet, and BlackBerry, among others that were not available in the country as other telecoms outfits had operated on the 2G technology.

Similarly in 2008, the company pioneered the launch of the third generation technology (3G Plus), which supports video calling, high-speed internet (HSI), mobile television and video both in Nigeria and the whole of the West African sub-region. This has further been upgraded to 4G technology while the carrier boasts of the largest and most reliable Mobile 4G LTE Network today and providing ultra-fast and dependable data service on the network, thus earning the name the Grandmasters of data. Not long ago, Glo signed a partnership agreement with an Israeli equipment supplier, Ceragon Network, to improve its service in rural areas and also increase broadband access to the latest 5G network.

But the foundation of the company’s tradition of quality service delivery was effectively laid in 2011 when it became the first single telecommunication operator in the world to build an $800 million high-capacity fibre-optic cable known as Glo-1, a submarine cable from Bude in England to Lagos which enables direct connectivity with landing points in Accra, Ghana, Senegal, Nouakchott in Mauritania, Casablanca in Morocco and Vigo in Spain, among others. It has also established such strategic business units as Glo Mobile, Glo Broad Access and Glo Gateway.

Significantly too, experience has further shown that unlike its competitors the carrier is not just interested in addressing the telecommunications needs of Nigerians but taken it upon itself to provide customers with the tools and resources needed to live their dreams and be truly successful in various endeavours thus earned the sobriquet of the most appreciative company with the countless loyalty-reward promotions through which numerous empowerment prizes have been won by citizens.

For instance these include Glo Overload, GloAllawee, Text 4 Million, Made for Life, Recharge to Stardom, 180 cars in 180 days, Glo CAF Award promo, Everyday Bonanza and Recharge, Win Big, Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo, Glo Berekete, friendly recharge and data plans for its subscribers and attracted unrivaled cult following. It’s commitment to the development of Nigerian entertainment industry especially music and dance through promotion of most leading Nigerian music talents through the sponsorships of music shows such as Rock ‘n’ Rule, GloNaija Sings, Laffta Fest, and the world’s number one music singing talent reality TV show, X Factor have been outstanding.

This is in addition to its unquantifiable support to the movie industry in Nigeria (Nollywood) and in Ghana (Ghollywood) in which many actors and actresses in both countries have emerged as Glo Ambassadors, who portray the country in positive light through African movies that comes with juicy incentives. Also, sweet memories of the world’s biggest dance reality show, Battle of the Year, facilitated by the company to Nigeria whereby winners in seven different categories emerged and carted home mega millions in cash prizes, a space wagon and the opportunity to represent Nigeria in global competition linger.

As a truly indigenous operator, Globacom has remained Nigeria’s leading sponsor of major festivals in conjunction with several communities across the country in order to promote our rich cultural heritage and tradition. Among them are Ojude Oba in Ijebu-Ode, Ofala in Onitsha, Lisabi in Abeokuta, Imeori in Abriba, Oru – Owerri in Imo State, Afia- Orluin Nnewi and Abia –Ugwa in Isialangwa in Abia State. Apart from giving a new lease of life to the festivals, such sponsorships also empower some lucky individuals in the communities through various prizes won at promotions dedicated to the festivals as well as promote tourism.

The telecom massive contribution to sports development especially football is equally unprecedented while its exclusive sponsor of CNN International’s weekly half-hour magazine programme, ‘African Voices designed to showcase successful and high-profile personalities shaping the African continent remains a source of pride to the black race worldwide even as it remains a major sponsor of the prestigious Wole Soyinka Prize for Literature in Africa.

Such unique value added services as Glo Cloud which enables a subscriber move files everywhere in the memory of mobile devices automatically backed up which can easily be assessed and Glo Cafe – a self-care channel service are some of the game changers that have earned the company local and international laurels including the “Most Reliable Mobile 4G LTE Network” and “Most Innovative Mobile Network of the Year” at the 13th edition of the annual Beacon of ICT Awards held in Lagos recently and the Telecom Brand of the Year at the 2019 World Branding Awards held at the Kensington Palace, London.

Lastly since to ‘whom much is given much is expected’, the security agencies and host communities of the company’s infrastructures are implored not to leave any stone unturned in safeguarding these investments for the company to continuously guarantee uninterrupted and cutting edge services to its subscribers better in years and even decades ahead which is the crux of the matter.