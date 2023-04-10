The resurrection of Christ brought hope to the hopeless Rev Huldah Erumaka

EMMANUEL CLEMENT

In a country where there is so much division and disunity, Rev Huldah Erumaka calls on Nigerians including political elites to take the Risen Lord, the Lord Jesus Christ, as their model, who is so selfless as to give Himself up to death so that he can reunite people to God and restore peace among peoples.

When asked if Easter should be celebrated or observed. The woman of God, Rev Huldah emphasized celebrating the Risen Christ because His coming brought hope to the hopeless. Reiterating what Easter means to her. The coming of Jesus Christ into my life brought a solution. It is the beginning and the end of everything in my life. The single death of Jesus Christ is what is holding my life. It makes a whole lot of difference she added.

Rev Huldah Erumaka who is the wife to one of the well reputable men of God in Nigeria, bishop Humphrey Erumaka, the lead pastor in charge of Wordbase Assembly Inc, Lagos, calls on Christians to exhibit the quality of Christ by showing love, peace, forgiveness, etc, adding that Easter celebration reminds us of the immense love of Christ has for us, He gave up his life for our sins. His selfless act teaches us the importance of putting others before ourselves, showing humility and compassion.

Rev Huldah advises oneness in the body of Christ while calling for a total shunning of division in the Christian body regardless of the religious doctrines.

For a better society

