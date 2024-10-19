The Politicization Of Banditry In Zamfara: Matawalle’s Crusade Against Insecurity Commendable.

The ongoing bandit crisis in Zamfara State has reached a critical point, demanding immediate action from all stakeholders. Unfortunately, the political landscape has been marred by incessant bickering and blame games that hinder the survival of the state and its people.

Usman Abdullahi’s submission highlights the politicization of Hon. Bello Matawalle’s visit to the command HQ of Operation Hadarin Daji in Sokoto. Matawalle’s visit aimed to assess the operational readiness of the troops and motivate them in their campaign against banditry. However, the opposition party in the state has made baseless allegations and also attacking Matawalle’s patriotic efforts.

Governor Dauda Lawal and the PDP are urged to focus on governance and security rather than politicking and name-calling. The security situation in Zamfara requires a united front, with all stakeholders working together to combat banditry.

The Ministry of Defence, under Matawalle’s leadership, has made significant strides in combating banditry. Notable achievements include the elimination of notorious bandit kingpin Halilu Sububu and many of his lieutenants. Matawalle’s commitment has earned him commendations from different civil society organizations (CSOs) and well-meaning Nigerians.

Mayor Akpodoro, President of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, has come out in support of Matawalle. He believes Matawalle’s loyalty to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration threatens self-acclaimed Northern political power brokers. Akpodoro calls on President Tinubu to hold onto Matawalle, describing him as the arrow head of the war against insurgency and banditry in the North.

Time to Put Aside Partisan Politics

The human cost of banditry in Zamfara is staggering, with hundreds killed and thousands displaced. The bandits operate with impunity, disrupting economic activities, education, and healthcare. It’s time for all vested parties in Zamfara to focus on the real enemies of the people and support the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in tackling insecurity.

Matawalle’s appointment as Minister of State for Defence is strategic, leveraging his local knowledge and experience to develop a strategy to end insecurity and rebuild communities. His guidance has demonstrated the Ministry’s commitment to tackling the bandit crisis.

A Call to Action

The people of Zamfara deserve nothing less than a united front against banditry. Governor Lawal is urged to expend security votes appropriately to achieve results. The masses are called upon to pray for the success of those genuinely involved in the war against banditry and insurgency.

To round off, the fight against banditry in Zamfara requires collective responsibility, transcending partisan politics. It’s time to put aside differences and work together to restore peace and security in the state.

Abdullahi kazeem a public affairs Analyst wrote in from Abuja