The ongoing 2022 UTME/ DE Registration will not be extended beyond March 26th, Prof Oloyede warned

Favour Ishember, Abuja

With only five days to the said closing of the ongoing 2022 UTME/DE

Registration Exercise scheduled to end on 26th March, 2022, Authorities of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Bord have aurged students to come out and register stressing that the date will not be extended beyond 26th.

The Chief Executive Officer of Joint Admission and Matriculation Bord (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede hinted this to press men on Monday, while he make an on the spot assessment of the very poor level of registration in all the CBT centers in Abuja.

This, according to him is because the time scheduled for the registration exercise from 19th February, to 26th March, 2022, is the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the Board to conduct the exercise.

In the words of the Executive Officer:”Why we are making this campaign is to call attention of the public to the fact that Students are not coming out , so that there will be no appeal to the Board to come and extend the date because we are working on a very tight schedule, the cost of other examination bodies has their slot and we can not encroach to the slot of NECO, WAEC, NAPTEP , and we have capacity to register one hundred thousand in a day, and we have been registering 70/80, but now we have registered less than 20 thousand the day before yesterday” he lamented.

Explaining in total disappointment, Prof Oloyede said ” this is one of the best C BT Center in Abuja, you can see the vacant seat, only one person , when it is 26 now, you will see people begging us and putting pressure on us that we should extend, you can see. See the screen and the facilities that are there and you can please go round and see that it is the same thing” I was only teasing them by saying the candidates have abandoned them , but when it is one or two days to the closing, you will see them rushing” Pointing at the only candidate how was present at the registration center, Prof Oloyede said “it is already 9:30 am and we have only one candidate; where by now, they should have registered more than 200 but now is only one candidate. This is just to let you know so that when it is time to close you will not join the people that will be put pressure on us that’s why we are calling your attention to it, you can please go round, we can facilitate your going round all the CBT centers in Abuja and give the whole world the picture” he warned. To day is 21st and we still have 5 days to go and you can see how vacant the registration center are. We are telling you so that nobody will ask us to extend on the 26th. Now we have registered about one point five, one point six candidates so we are good to go. More so, the Chief Executive Officer complained of Candidates refusal to pick the JAMB examination CDs.

“We produced Cd for the exams because many computers now don’t have the CD, but people are asking us why are we producing the CD, and candidates are not collecting the CDs. So when we stop next year from producing nobody will say we have started to reduce what we give to students, we have already sent it to the profile code , to the email boxes of the students.

