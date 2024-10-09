The Nigeria Prizes@20: NLNG awards journalists for contribution, announces new prize on energy reporting

BLESSING TAIWO

As The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Science clock 20 years of impact, the Nigeria LNG Limited celebrated the good works of the media in the coverage of the esteemed prizes.

A one-time recognition award was presented to Prisca Sam-Duru, a literary and arts reporter at Vanguard, for her outstanding contributions in covering the prizes. She received N5 million and a laptop.

Other journalists recognised for exemplary coverage include— Chidinma Agu (News Agency of Nigeria), Terh Agbedeh (ThisisLagos), Gabriel Akinadewo (Freedom Online), and Sopuruchi Onwuka (The Oracle).

At the event titled ‘Celebrating the Voices of Impact’ held in Lagos, NLNG announced the sponsorship of a new prize category at the prestigious Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) called ‘The NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting.’

In his remarks, Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, said that the media has provided insightful reporting on the Prizes, highlighting the significance of Prizes and bringing them to the top of the agenda in the country.

Odeh remarked that while celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Prizes and recognising the innovation, creativity and rich cultural tapestry, the media should be celebrated for the essential role in elevating the discourse around science and technology in Nigeria, encouraging collaboration and investment in these vital fields, and shining a light on the power of literature to inspire change and foster understanding.

Regarding the new NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting at DAME, Mr. Odeh noted that the award aims to recognise journalists who excel in reporting on energy issues, helping shape public understanding of Nigeria’s energy landscape. “It encourages insightful coverage that engages stakeholders, policymakers, and the public on critical energy matters.”

The keynote speaker at the event, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and ex-Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Osun State, emphasised the importance of the media in shaping public opinion and upholding democracy.

Egbemode said that the media’s function as a watchdog in society promotes transparency and accountability, adding that it drives social change through investigative journalism and storytelling.

She called for a responsible and ethical media system that can continue to uphold democratic principles and foster social development.

She also commended NLNG for supporting new generations of innovators and writers through the Prizes, noting their positive impact on Nigeria’s global reputation.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng