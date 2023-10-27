Champion Newspapers Limited
The Niche Annual Lecture on Leadership, Nationalism as Nigerian Condition’ held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
R-L ...Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi; welcoming Chairman of the occasion, Chairman Board of Trustees Anya-Ndi-Igbo, Dr Uma Eleazu;  Guest, Mr. Emeka Ugwu-Oju, during TheNiche Annual Lecture on Why we Stride and Slip; Leadership, Nationalism and the Nigerian Condition’ was held at NIIA in Lagos. 26/10/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Guest,  Chief Tola Adeniyi; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief The Niche, Ikechukwu Amaechi; Guest Speaker, former Minister of Transportation, Rt.Hon Rotimi Amaechi;  Enugu State Liaison Officer Lagos Dr (Mrs) Maureen Onyia; Publisher of the Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru.

L-R…  Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi;  Publisher of the Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru and Prof Anya .O. Anya.

L-R… Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi;   presenting an award to Guest Speaker, Former Minister of Transportation, Rt.Hon Rotimi Amaechi.

L-r…The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) President Maureen Chigbo;  Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi; Award-winning Broadcaster, Funke Treasure Publisher. Newsmart Global  Communications Limited. Rose Moses.

L-r… The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) President Maureen Chigbo;   News Bloomberg Date Services (Nigeria) Company Limited, Emeka Onu; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi and  Editor TheNiche, Emeka Alex Duru.

L-r…Chairman Inter trust Limited, Dr. Chris Offiah; Managing Director, BIC Consultancy Service, Dr. Boniface Chizea,  Executive Director Anyiam-Osigwe and Nze .Charles Anyiam-Osigwe .

L-r…Business Executives/Politican, Mr.  Valentine Ozigbo; an Administrator, Yakubu Mohammed;  members of the Editorial Board  Thisday newspapers, Dr. Chidi Amuta.

L-r … Mr. Emmanuel Nwosu; Prof Anthony Kola and  High Chief Kola Adeniyi.

Cross Section of the Guest, during TheNiche Annual Lecture on Why we Stride and Slip; Leadership, Nationalism and the Nigerian Condition’ held at NIIA in Lagos on  26/10/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

