The Niche Annual Lecture on Leadership, Nationalism as Nigerian Condition’ held in Lagos

L-r…Guest, Chief Tola Adeniyi; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief The Niche, Ikechukwu Amaechi; Guest Speaker, former Minister of Transportation, Rt.Hon Rotimi Amaechi; Enugu State Liaison Officer Lagos Dr (Mrs) Maureen Onyia; Publisher of the Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru.

L-R… Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi; Publisher of the Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru and Prof Anya .O. Anya.

L-R… Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi; presenting an award to Guest Speaker, Former Minister of Transportation, Rt.Hon Rotimi Amaechi.

L-r…The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) President Maureen Chigbo; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi; Award-winning Broadcaster, Funke Treasure Publisher. Newsmart Global Communications Limited. Rose Moses.

L-r… The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) President Maureen Chigbo; News Bloomberg Date Services (Nigeria) Company Limited, Emeka Onu; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi and Editor TheNiche, Emeka Alex Duru.

L-r…Chairman Inter trust Limited, Dr. Chris Offiah; Managing Director, BIC Consultancy Service, Dr. Boniface Chizea, Executive Director Anyiam-Osigwe and Nze .Charles Anyiam-Osigwe .

L-r…Business Executives/Politican, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo; an Administrator, Yakubu Mohammed; members of the Editorial Board Thisday newspapers, Dr. Chidi Amuta.

L-r … Mr. Emmanuel Nwosu; Prof Anthony Kola and High Chief Kola Adeniyi.

Cross Section of the Guest, during TheNiche Annual Lecture on Why we Stride and Slip; Leadership, Nationalism and the Nigerian Condition’ held at NIIA in Lagos on 26/10/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

