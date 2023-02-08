The Naira Redesign Policy at a Crossroad

ABEL EZEOHA

Nigerians are all on the same page that the country’s social, political and economic organs are currently on life support.

We agree across regions and religions that inflation, unemployment, insecurity, and currency crisis are arduous challenges facing Nigerians and that the governance and economic structures in the country have been so highly constricted by corruption and other forms of economic crimes.

If we all accept that persistent harsh economic conditions require radical policy actions, what then is our point of departure in the current CBN naira redesign policy thrust? The disagreement is surely not because the policy is Governor Godwin Emefiele’s idea; neither is it because the policy enjoys the overwhelming support of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is not also because of the colour or tactility of the new currency notes.

The point of disagreement seems to focus on the timing and process of implementation. CBN initially set January 31st as the deadline and is now pressured to extend it to the 10th of February. Ordinary Nigerians are demanding further extension (by unspecified time-lag) to relieve them from the difficulties inherent imposed by the policy.

Some politically-related groups ask that the deadline be extended to the ‘31st of June 2023’ in order for them to be able to financially execute their election and re-election bids. Among the different opinion strata, the CBN has insisted (at least till today) that further extension is unnecessary and not in the system’s best interest.

Regarding the position of ordinary Nigerians, the quest for deadline extension will naturally drop off dead in the event that the CBN grows the ball to do what a central bank should do in the present circumstance.

Such immediate actions of the CBN capable of ameliorating public remonstrance will include printing and ensuring the wider circulation of the lower denomination currency notes (that is ₦10, ₦20, ₦50 and ₦100 notes). This moment also provides an ample opportunity for a reintroduction of coins (one naira, ₦2, and perhaps ₦5) into circulation to relieve the lower-denominated currencies of rising pressure.

Having the lower currency denominations in circulation will ensure that the monetary transaction needs of the poor and unbanked Nigerians are seamlessly met. Now is also the right time for the CBN to wear its banking supervision and regulatory enforcement gloves. If the sufferings of the vulnerable public must be ameliorated, defaulting financial institutions and their agents must be sought after, found and punished according to extant regulations.

In the criminal world of economic sabotage, there is no difference between crude oil pipeline vandals and the banks that are involved in aiding and abetting the hoarding and selling of the new naira notes. Collaborating with the relevant law enforcement agencies, defaulting banks and bank staff should be publicly shamed like economic vandals, saboteurs, and pirates.

Of course, Nigerians do not like politicians stealing and parking government money in their private strong-rooms; neither they don’t want the practice of vote buying that has made their votes count less during elections. By extension, well-meaning law-abiding Nigerians want any drastic government actions capable of keeping criminals in check.

Unfortunately, banks and other relevant financial system operators have not in any form shown any sign of readiness for the emerging new banking landscape in the country. If for an individual the ATM withdrawal limit is ₦20,000/individual/day, Nigerian banks should be ready to upgrade their systems to accommodate higher daily transaction frequencies. If most transactions would now be done electronically, banks and payment gateways also have to invest more and reinforce their IT protocols to enhance both the speed and safety of the expected high volume of daily transactions.

There might be a need for them to wear their thinking cap to innovate around the idea of developing new e-banking products that efficiently address market or industry cluster needs in under-banked communities. For example, how feasible will it be for a group of market women to share a POS facility through a remote joint account system, without necessarily owning individual bank accounts?

There is no gain restating that the CBN need not bow to the discomposure in some political quarters for the deadline to be extended to ‘31st of June 2023’. This position is no doubt the least meritorious. First, the month of June has 30 days and this set of agitators might be pushing for an indefinite deadline.

Secondly, the policy thrust is partly to complement the efforts of INEC in mitigating the ugly incident of vote buying and guaranteeing a free and fair electoral process come February 25th and March 11th 2023. Any attempt at shifting the deadline again beyond February 10th renders the whole exercise and the sufferings of Nigerians fruitless.

To wake up to the challenges of ensuring frictionless policy transmission and monetary system transition, the CBN has to avoid playing into the hands of arbitrageurs.

No doubt, the naira redesign policy has painfully touched policy and economic arbitrageurs who are notoriously known to profit from and feed fats on the chronic woes of Nigeria and Nigerians. This set of arbitrageurs is the ones responsible for the current state of our refineries (such that the current administration could spend US$10 billion on subsidy, but could not afford US$1.5 billion to fix the Port Harcourt Refinery).

They are the ones responsible for the dual exchange rate policy that has so depleted the value of the naira and put the entire economy under severe pressure – such that the margin between the official rate and the parallel market rate is as wide as over ₦300 per US dollar. They are responsible for foisting on Nigerians an electoral system that is highly skewed in favour of a few money-bags and powerful government-men. This set of arbitrageurs has survived mainly because of their mastery of swaying and suppressing public opinions, using the instrumentality of the media.

CBN should be able to rise up to the occasion and prove that its institutions are not so weak that they can’t enforce their own policies. The Bank made the mistake of bowing to pressure the first time when it extended the deadline to the 10th of February 2023. Just like the extension served no significant purpose, so will another extension.

In effect, another will further increase customer pressure on banks and might spiral into a complete breakdown of law and order. By the way, although the associated hardships are unintended, the scarcity of the currency is itself top on the list of the intended consequences.

Ezeoha, is a Professor of Finance,

Department of Banking & Finance

Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike.

