Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

The Muslim Engineers (TME) Annual Public Lecture held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …Technical Secretary  Nigeria Society of Engineers ikeja Branch ,Engr Adetunji Aderemi ;Islamic Scholar ,Ustaz Muktitar Shuaib Umar; Chairman , Organizing Committee  on The Muslim Engineers Annual public lecture , Engr  Tajudeen Ibrahim; Past President , Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria  (APWEN) Engr  Idiat Amusu ; Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)  Engr Ganiyu Owolabi.

L-r…  Chairman , Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE)  Engr Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu;; Vice  Chairman of (NSE) ikeja branch  Engr Nimot Muili;  Member (TME)  Engr Al- Ameen Ahmadu;  Engr Sulaiman Ajuwon; Engr Tajudeen Ibrahim ,both Fellow (NSE) .

Cross Section of men participants.

Cross Section of Female Participants ,during the Annual Public Lecture on Engineering Technology & Ramadan Coping with Work and faith, organised by The Muslim Engineers (TME) held at the NSE ikeja on 15/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

Continue Reading
Peter 9173 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 17 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 14 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 13 2023

Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District National…

1 of 297