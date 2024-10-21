The merit in Ndume’s radical call for use of military contractors

It is unfortunate and worrisome that harmony, peace, stability and meaningful socio-economic development have remained elusive in Nigeria, especially in the North East region, since Boko Haram insurgents launched their deadly offensive in 2009 in Borno state, after the controversial killing of their founder Mohammed Yusuf.

Little wonder therefore, that former Chief Whip and member representing Borno South in the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume recently advocated for the hiring of military contractors on a temporary basis, by the Bola Tinubu administration, to wipe off the terrorists, bandits and kidnappers still ravaging not only the North East but escalated their frontiers of campaign to North West and parts of North Central.

We consider this suggestion very patriotic and a radical departure from the kinetic and non-kinetic approach adopted by the Nigerian Armed Forces in fighting the criminals but which unfortunately had not resulted in the envisaged total defeat of Boko Haram terrorists and their accomplices and collaborators, the bandits and kidnappers who continue to kill, maim and kidnap in hundreds, at will, including women and children in the past 15 years.

The lawmaker, apparently irked by the recent fresh killing of farmers and abduction of others in his home state, during the current harvesting of food items and in the face of acute food shortages and hunger in the land, pointedly told the President that, “All across the world, governments hire the services of military contractors to engage in certain places” and should consider this as a short measure, adding that these contractors would work with our military and Civilian JTF, who understand the terrain very well.

Continuing, he stated, “These contractors will come with their equipment and military hardware. In a very short time, they’ll eliminate those Boko Haram terrorists. The contractors can also be used to eliminate those bandits operating in the North West. Over a period, the Federal Government can now recruit youths to join the military and raise the number to at least one million men. But in the interim, I think the President should consider this option of hiring military contractors”.

In other words, in our view, Ndume, who wears the shoes and knows where it pinches, though hailed the gallant performance of the military and Civilian JTF, lamented that they were ill-equipped to carry out the task of eliminating the remaining insurgents operating within the region while lucidly defining the terms of engagement and duration of the military contractors whose sole responsibility would be the total elimination of the terrorists in view of the current challenges facing the nation’s Armed Forces which is obvious to all citizens.

Before his clarion call, we further note that President Tinubu had in his independence broadcast reiterated the federal government’s determination to eliminate the threats of Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and the scourge of all forms of violent extremism adding that in one year, the military eliminated Boko Haram and bandit commanders faster than ever.

According to him, “As of the last count, over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders have been eliminated by our gallant troops in the Northeast, Northwest, and some other parts of the country. We have restored peace to hundreds of communities in the North, and thousands of our people have been able to return home”, even though he didn’t put any timeframe to when the criminals will be totally eliminated for citizens to enjoy lasting peace and go about their legitimate businesses including farming nationwide unhindered.

Significantly too, prior to that assurance, the President had in August, ordered the Minister of State Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, and other military chiefs to relocate to Sokoto state to rid the Northwest region of activities of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists as part of a renewed offensive to eliminate the criminals.

It is however heartwarming that the strings of successes recorded by the nation’s gallant officers and men had included the killing of a notorious terrorist kingpin, Halilu Sububu, alongside 38 others by the Nigerian Air Force. Though based in Zamfara State, Sububu and his accomplices terrorized communities in Sokoto, Niger, and Kaduna States while one of his audacious attacks was on a military base in Katsina in 2021 where many soldiers were murdered.

Sububu’s death also came a few hours after the Nigerian Army announced the death of another terrorist kingpin in Zamfara State, Halilu Buzu. But despite the progress made in the war against terrorism,

Matawalle, who declared” I am optimistic that our gallant troops will sustain the strides and continue to record success through the operation Fansan Yamma, which is ongoing in the fight against these criminals in the Northwest”, ”like the President, didn’t say his compatriots when the onslaught against bandits, terrorists and other criminals in the region and throughout the country will terminate thus making Ndume’s suggestion not only very compelling but compulsive for now.

It is upon this basis that we strongly disagree with the recent submission of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, that bringing in the services of military contractors to combat Boko Haram in the country, “is not an option”, but that increased investment through improved budgetary allocations to the military is the panacea to Nigeria’s security challenges, and not necessarily the hiring of military contractors.

In dismissing the suggestion, Musa argued, “I understand Senator Ndume is trying to look at options but for us, it is not an option. We are doing a lot of joint training with the Americans and the European Union to build capacity in order to project this war. The war we are facing is not conventional warfare where you know where the enemy is.

“These guys are highly mobile and once you go after them, their informants would give them up-to-date information about your movement and your capabilities and they blend in as quickly as possible. Military contractors are not the solution. The money we are going to spend, because we are going to pay them heavily, why not” even as he cited Afghanistan and Iraq where the engagement of military contractors had ended in a complete fiasco but didn’t however indicate when the enemy would be defeated.

Consequently, Ndume’s option in our view, offers the best proactive approach, totally devoid of sentiments and in the overall national interest and imperative in view of the negative consequences of the prolonged war, including the massacre of thousands of law-abiding citizens, security operatives and kidnapping of scores of others for ransom as well as the displacement of no fewer than 1.4 million children

in Nigeria and beyond, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

More importantly, we demand that President Tinubu and the National Assembly embrace the senator’s suggestion as part of strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture in order to completely eliminate the rampaging terrorists to restore harmony, peace and stability throughout the country. This will provide the enabling environment that Nigeria urgently needs in seeking solutions to her current existential challenges and accelerate social and economic development for the common good.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2