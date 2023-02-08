Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries , two days Crusade held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka ministers to the worshipers.

Cross Section of worshipers praying to God.

Cross section of Public Relations officers singing.

Healing time at the crusade.

National coordinator of the Lord’s Chosen in Pakistan Pastor Able Gift. ( right ) and others at the Crusade ground.

Cross section of the people that received their healing,

Voice of the cross Ministering Brother Lazarus and Emmanuel

Delivering time during a two days Crusade.

Cross Section of the Youth Choristers Singing at the two days Crusade theme ‘from Sorrow to Joy ‘organised by the Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at the chosen revival ground ljesha Lagos on the  5/2/2023  …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

 

Continue Reading
Peter 8793 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

 Fashola, Zainab Ahmed, El-Yakub, at symbolic presentation…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 8, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 7, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 6, 2023

1 of 271