The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries , two days Crusade held in Lagos

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka ministers to the worshipers.

Cross Section of worshipers praying to God.

Cross section of Public Relations officers singing.

Healing time at the crusade.

National coordinator of the Lord’s Chosen in Pakistan Pastor Able Gift. ( right ) and others at the Crusade ground.

Cross section of the people that received their healing,

Voice of the cross Ministering Brother Lazarus and Emmanuel

Delivering time during a two days Crusade.

Cross Section of the Youth Choristers Singing at the two days Crusade theme ‘from Sorrow to Joy ‘organised by the Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at the chosen revival ground ljesha Lagos on the 5/2/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline