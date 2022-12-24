Champion Newspapers Limited
The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at 20 thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

By Peter
Cross Section of  the  Central Choristers Singing praise to the  Lord  during the Celebration of 20 th   anniversary of the  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries   with the  titled, 'Only God Can Do This'  held at the Chosen  headquarters  in Lagos  on 18/12./2022...  PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI .
General Overseer, The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the worshipers .

Cross section of the worshipers.

Children choristers singing praises to the Lord .

Public relations Officers , Singing Praise to God, during the celebration of 20th   anniversary of the    Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries   with the  titled, ‘Only God Can Do This‘  held at the Chosen  headquarters  in Lagos  on 18/12./2022 … PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

