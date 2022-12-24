The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at 20 thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the worshipers .

Cross section of the worshipers.

Children choristers singing praises to the Lord .

Public relations Officers , Singing Praise to God, during the celebration of 20th anniversary of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries with the titled, ‘Only God Can Do This‘ held at the Chosen headquarters in Lagos on 18/12./2022 … PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

