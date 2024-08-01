The impactful lifestyle of Nigeria’s queen of songs, Onyeka Onwenu

Blessing Taiwo

The passing of Nigeria’s multi-talented music legend, Onyeka Onwenu on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 points the world to her unique lifestyle and works beyond the entertainment industry.

Onwenu, who died at age 72, was a singer, songwriter, actor, journalist, activist and politician.

She started her music career in the 1980s and have released numerous albums and singles— ‘For the Love of You,’ ‘One Love,’ ‘You and I,’ ‘Ekwe’ amongst other significant songs.

Diving into her media career, she worked with Nigerian Television Authority, NTA and made impact as a newsreader and reporter. She was a renowned humanitarian and has been involved in various social causes, including women’s rights as she frowns against social ills.

The activist and politician was appointed as the Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture in 2013 and later became the Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016.

She was awarded the National Honours of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) and Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) for her contributions in the entertainment industry and national development. She has also won several awards and recognition in music.

A statement announcing her death by her children, Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende said Onwenu died at Reddington Hospital, Lagos where she was rushed to after her last stage performance on Tuesday night.

They described her as “a treasure, an icon and legend, who inspired multiple generations of Nigerians and people around the world with her music, acting, philanthropy and humanitarian efforts. She is greatly loved and missed.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the deceased family and the music industry.

A statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) referred to her as ‘the Queen of Songs, whose edifying and mellifluous rendition, ‘One Love’, in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.’

The President recalled the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting the public good, noting her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me’, a melodic campaign on family planning in the 1980s.

Similarly, Governor Dr. Peter Mbah of Enugu State and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki also joined other well-meaning Nigerians to mourn the music icon, pinpointing her numerous ideals.

Obaseki said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of one of Nigeria’s most versatile music exports, Dr. Onyeka Onwenu.

“Onwenu was a gift to her generation. Sonorous, enigmatic, and enchanting. Hers was a gift well deserving as she seneraded all with a rare facility with her voice, soothing the old and the young with melodious, evergreen tunes.

According to him, “Onyeka Onwenu was a music icon, a songstress par excellence, and a nightingale personified. She was born to sing, and she delivered on her earthly mission in memorable and superlative manners, winning many awards in the process.

“She was also a woman of courage, a social crusader, a patriot, and lover of her people, who never shied away from speaking up in defence and advancement of truth, justice and equity

“Onwenu will be sorely missed, but it is consoling that she lived life to the fullest of her talents, sowing herself indelibly in the heart of humanity and will, like all legends, be remembered for many generations to come. I pray God to grant her soul eternal repose and comfort her family, the nation, and, indeed, Africa.”

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has also expressed sadness over the demise of the artiste.

He described her as a transformational journalist whose works were timeless and her musical prowess had led to multiple hits, which will continue to resonate long after her exit.

Former Minister of Education and activist, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, in her tribute, eulogised Onwenu as a distinguished Nigerian who brought joy and laughter to many through her versatile artistic endeavours.

Nigerian artistes— Patience Ozokwor, Femi Kuti, Adewale Ayuba, CharlyBoy and others have also expressed grief over the death of the media and music icon, speaking on her contributions and how much the industry will miss her.

Meanwhile, a flashback on Onwenu’s opinion piece on Premium Times three years ago, speaking on how she wants to be buried stressed that her burial should be done moderately while she condemned the lavish display of wealth often seen at Nigerian burial ceremonies.

She wrote, “do it quickly, quietly and privately. Mourn, yes, but not excessively. Celebrate me with prayers, lunch or dinner afterwards. Share some jokes about me and laugh.

“Make merriment and then go about your business. If my friends want to celebrate me, they should do so while I am alive, so that I can enjoy it with them, not when I am gone and have no idea about this. That is me Onyeka Onwenu.”