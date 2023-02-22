THE IKUKU FACTOR IN ABIA STATE

Engr. Chinedum E Orji is certainly a child prodigy. There must have been stars in the sky on the day of his birth. Born on December, 25, 1970 is an indication enough as he shares in the birthday of our Lord Jesus Christ. 1970 was one of the harshest times in our history as Ndi Igbo. December was eleven months after the end of the Civil War when life was difficult. The civil war was characterised by bombings and shelling of Igbo residences and enclave. Only Chief Mrs Mercy Odochi Orji can tell her experiences before and when Chinedum was born. But if I am allowed to guess and if she had watched very well, there would have been stellar formations displaying a special galaxy in the sky. Not long the civil war ended in January 1970, the Igbo started picking up their pieces returning home from different directions.

The Right honourable speaker as if he knew the circumstance surrounding his birth has little time for play and jokes. And all he works on are substance-driven. As against what we know about children of the rich who scheme for cash at all cost and take expensive trips and tours, stay in posh hotels and paint the towns red with loud parties and all degrees of rascality, our young speaker knew what he wanted, being ahead of his time.

Obviously, he is a youth and knows where the shoe pinches the youth. In the early days of his father’s governorship in Abia, he begged to be allowed to handle the youth-angle. When he convinced the governor with his dreams, wonders happened in Abia. Akin to using a magic wand, jobless youths were splashed with car gifts, agric loans, scholarships and business mentorship became the order of the day. As a vibrant legislator today, he has sponsored so many bills and motions that are people oriented and youth friendly too long to be listed here.

The Ikuku name is a mystery and well-meant as he is breezy and windy in action. Symbolically, the wind reaches every nook and cranny, everybody and every day. It affects the small and mighty, both big and small without selection and discrimination. The wind’s effect is alluring, eases breathing and spreads good fragrances.

When he was elected the Speaker of Abia House of Assembly in June, 10, 2019, he avowed that he would not be a rubber stamp nor be unnecessarily confrontational. He has been people oriented and service driven, leading a house that answers to the yearnings of the people till date.

Reflecting on his leadership of the house, the Abia Assembly wears a new look, to the extent of being a tourist attraction, with live streaming sessions in the social media and with improved office arrangement and accommodation for the honourable members, other workers and staff.

Sessions have been held inquiring on unpaid salaries of parastatals, ASEPA, Abia Poly, ASPIM. Abia Hospital and diagnostic centre bill of 2019 has improved situations. For the first time in the history of budgets in Abia state, his leadership historically got the budget ready before the new year.

Do not forget that there is magic in the name whether you like it or not. His name Chinedum is a potent factor as the lord has lead him all through. He is at the verge of completing eight years in Abia Assembly and four years out of it as the Speaker, having been the Majority Leader in the first four years, all these giving him the needed good experience in the legislature. He is now vaunting for the Ikwuano Umuahia Fed Constituency seat of the National Assembly. The lower legislative arm of the National Assembly is not a playground for learners but a national theater where you meet men and woman of calibre, from other states of the Federation.

Engr. Chinedum Orji as captured earlier is a worthy child any parent can be proud of. By available evidence, he is prodigious, constructive, assiduous and ahead of his peers. If you research properly you will notice that he is always ahead and come to think of it, most of our political leaders, home and abroad are not so lucky to have children who aspire and follow their footsteps when these parents are still in the scene. We thank God that Ikuku is breezing and coasting ahead when Ochendo is alive and good for all, Ochendo is retiring, giving way to the youth to aspire, and Ikuku is one of the youths and not too young to run the race too.

As we are aware, the job of a Rep in the Green Chamber involves legislation, oversight functions and committee sessions. Ikuku has learnt and practiced all these, let Ikuku go for us.

Written by Eddie Onuzuruikes