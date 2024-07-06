The gods are angry ,the center can no longer hold

On the 26th of December, 2023, an abominable act was committed by Mr Uzoechi Henry Nzubechukwu, who is now at large.

Nzubechukwu was said to have been caught red-handed having sex with another man on his parents matrimonial bed in his hometown Ikwuano Ahuwa, Oboro, Umuahia local Government Area of Abia state.

When alarm was raised by a man who saw them, Mr Henry Nzubechukwu fled the scene but his partner was unlucky as he was apprehended by the youths in the community that were mobilized and made their way to his father’s compound to face the consequences of their actions.

On sighting the youths who were in their hundreds chanting war song, and realizing that his life was in danger, Nzubechukwu fled the house through the back door and disappeared into the thin air.

Punishment for gay which is a man having sex or carnal knowledge of another man include but not limited to being stripped naked and making such a person to march round the market square 10 times with rope tied on his waste, by the youths and chiefs of the community.

However the recent outbreaks of diseases and incessant deaths in the community have been attributed to non-performance of a spiritual cleansing by Nzubechukwu.

According to an elder in the community who simply gave his name as Umealiali disclosed that the community has resumed a manhunt for him, but he is nowhere to be found. He said, “We have to get him. He cannot just commit such sacrilege in our land and run away, we must do whatever that is humanly possible to get him to carry out what the gods have led down for those who abuse our land in such a manner.”

Since then he’s into hiding and the matter has been reported to the police who also placed a manhunt for him. Gay practice is against the law of Nigeria and carries a heinous punishment. Afraid that he might be caught anytime his whereabouts is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

