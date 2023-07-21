The Future of Private Capital in Emerging Markets”Capital in Emerging

Prominent influential investors, entrepreneurs and thought leaders to spark conversations on the future of capital, innovation, and the global economy at the Excess Return International Conference 2023 to be held on September 26-27, 2023, in New York, USA.

Organized by Elite Investment Events, the Annual Excess Return International 2023 is an investor-centric event for LPs & GPs investing in private markets. The conference has been carefully curated to attract 200 high-profile attendees, including general partners from emerging and established VC funds, LPs actively looking to invest in venture capital, and relevant industry advisors. Excess Return is the event to inspire learning and innovation; access capital and deal flow; and strengthen your relationships and network.

With so many uncertainties in the market, and yet a growing interest from allocators in venture capital in Africa, now is the ideal time to consult with your peers and reflect on the past year: discuss what weve learned, the challenges weve faced, our successes and failures, and the ups and downs weve experienced in venture capital in Africa. The event aims to offer valuable insights into the specific opportunities and challenges presented by seed, early-stage, and growth investing in Africa.

The Excess Return 2023 program is packed with engaging sessions and networking opportunities designed to explore the vast investment potential in Africa. Delve into thought-provoking keynote fireside chats, panel discussions, and interactive workshops where industry leaders will share their insights on unlocking Africas investment potential, navigating the investment landscape, maximizing financial returns, and much more. Connect with like-minded professionals, build valuable relationships, and be part of shaping the future of venture capital in Africa.