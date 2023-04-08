Champion Newspapers Limited
The Executive Chairman, Alhaji Monsuru Oloyede Bello Obe facilitates with all Christian faithfuls

By Victor Kalu
Easter is a Christian holiday set aside to commemorate and celebrate the death (crucifixion) and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which engendered Good Friday, Easter Sunday (Palm Sunday), and Easter Monday respectively.

The significance of these days is the atonement for our sins and wrongdoings and however call for sober reflection, love, and unity amongst all the living human inhabitants of the earth.

As we celebrate, may God Almighty hear our prayers; have pity on us, and turn our mourning into feasting, so that we may live to sing praises to HIS NAME.

I WISH YOU A GOOD FRIDAY AND A HAPPY EASTER CELEBRATION.

ALHAJI MONSURU OLOYEDE BELLO OBE
(EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, EJIGBO LCDA LAGOS)

