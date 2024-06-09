The Elevation Church Manchester Celebrates First Anniversary with Day of Service at Salford Food Bank

The Elevation Church Manchester (TEC Manchester) marked its first anniversary with a heartwarming day of service at the Salford Food Bank on 22nd May 2024. Church members, led by Resident Pastor Tosin Babalola and Global General Counsel Kola Fayemi, volunteered from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Salford Food Bank Warehouse, located at 4 Kansas Avenue, MediaCityUK, Salford, M50 2GL.

Through this volunteer effort, TEC Manchester demonstrated its steadfast dedication to corporate social responsibility, showcasing a profound commitment to the welfare of its local community, supporting the common good, and instilling a sense of service excellence among its members.

“Giving back to the Salford community was an absolute privilege as we celebrated our first year as a church,” said Tosin Babalola, Resident Pastor of The Elevation Church Manchester. “Continuing this tradition is a core value at The Elevation Church, and we were honoured to contribute our time and energy to the Salford Food Bank’s mission, which plays a vital role in supporting those in need.”

As a partner with the Salford Foodbank since September 2023, TEC Manchester has donated over 100kg of food and toiletries, consequently feeding over 200 families.

TEC Manchester further commemorated its one-year with a street party held at Manchester Piccadilly Market Street, where the good news of Christ’s love was shared alongside cold drinks and snacks. This gathering aimed to foster community spirit and provide a joyful atmosphere within the city.

As part of their first-anniversary celebrations, TEC Manchester also hosted the Heroes of Salford event on Saturday, 25th May, where church members participated in a community clean-up initiative. By combining their devotion to their faith and the environment, TEC Manchester collaborated with local partners to tidy up public spaces, demonstrating their dedication to enhancing the city of Salford and fostering unity and prosperity within the community.

About The Elevation Church Manchester

The Elevation Church Manchester is a vibrant Christian community passionate about helping people connect with God and experience a transformation in their lives. One of the many global campuses, and second in the UK, of The Elevation Church headquartered in Nigeria, the Manchester church offers a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere where individuals and families can grow in their faith and achieve greatness in the Manchester-Salford area. The Elevation Church as a ministry has been in operation since 2010.

About the Salford Food Bank

The Salford Food Bank is a critical resource for those facing food insecurity in the Salford area. They provide emergency food parcels to individuals and families in need, helping to alleviate hunger and promote food security.