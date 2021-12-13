The Coalition of North central APC forum advocates Chairmanship slot from any three states of Niger Kogi, and kwara states..

The Coalition of North central All Progressives Congress APC forum has advocated that the Chairmanship slot should be accorded three states of Niger Kogi, and kwara states..

The Coalition in a Release yesterday observed that in the immediate pasts the chairmen of Political Parties produced; were mostly from Plateau, Benue, and Nassarawa axis , thus other parts of North Central deserved to be considered this time.

According to the Coalition statement signed by James Pwajok , ” of the three states of Niger , Kogi and Kwara only Niger state has not produced any party Chairman for once.”

Consequently, the Coalition zeroed it to Niger state as the most appropriate and fair state to produce the next Chairman of the APC for , equity and justice .

“In North Central Chairmanship Position can only be distributed equitably if any of the states of Kwara, Niger , Kogi and FCT has it this time around, but it is also further fair if Niger state produce the next Chairman of APC if the North central zone must produce the next Chairman of APC”

The other side of the region I.e. Plateau, Benue and Nassarawa had it thrice already – Solomon Lar, Bernabas Gemade and Audu Ogbe. Kogi and Kwara have once each , that is Ahmadu Ali. and Baraje respectively notwithstanding they were Chairmen under PDP , it will only be fair Niger state is considered this time for fairness, equity and Justice” the Coalition declared.

The Coalition expressed confidence that APC a party known for fairness, equity and Justice will do the needful to allow Niger state specifically produce the next Chairman of APC.