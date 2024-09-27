Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

The Capital Campaign for the Africa Center relaunched in New York City, United States of America

Photo Gallery
28
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L–R: Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources, Mohammed Indimi; Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Fatima Aliko Dangote; Co-Chair, Africa Center, Chelsea Clinton; President/CE, DIL, Aliko Dangote; Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates; Commissioner For Cultural Affairs, New York City, Laurie Cumbo; and Chairman, Afreximbank, Benedict Oramah, at the relaunch of the Capital Campaign for the Africa Center Wednesday, September 25, 2024, New York City.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 12073 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria Section ,…

Engr. Adeyinka Adewumi’s retirement /60th birthday…

Tinubu aide, Arogundade donates laptops to JSS students

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 27, 2024

1 of 513