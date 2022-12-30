The big top 5 of the big break moment Reality Experience, 2022

The Big Break Moment Reality Experience, 2022, is a TV Reality show for talented undergraduates designed to help students become exceptional in their creativity and passion. Speaking with the Executive Producer of the Big Break Moment Reality Experience, 2022, Barrister Orbby Agwuncha, Esq expressed her satisfaction with the success recorded in the year 2022 but also the awesome experiences the participating students who made it to the grand finale have had so far. Although a winner emerged at the October 9th, 2022 Grand Finale, the executive Producer also reveal that an astonishing decision was made to support the Top 5 finalists talent-wise, thereby enabling them to enhance their talent and craft. Part of these plans includes tourist experiences, talent management training, act recordings sessions, and celebrity appearances on Tv and radio stations.

Over the past two months, the Top 5 Finalists have been engaged in various activities aimed at enhancing their creativity and passion. Joel Chibuzor Uzor AKA Joel Jones a final year student of the department of Theater and Film Studies, of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and who emerged as the Winner of the 2022 edition has been phenomenal in his craft as he has featured on three major dance videos and has generated electrifying dance videos with a unique message. He was part of the recently concluded Del-York Film Academy training in Lagos and in the coming year, will be launching his pet project to help young and aspiring undergraduates dancers from various tertiary institutions achieve their dream in dancing. Dionne Nwagbo, one of the finalists and a student of Ajayi Crowther University is a gifted singer and actor who has had music recording sessions with renowned Producers and was featured in a Pre-Fanta advert audition which was to be shot in Tunisia.

Dabelu Orazulike a student of the University of Nigeria, also one of the finalists is a gifted spoken word actor who has also been involved in talent management training and has recorded performances of some of her spoken words piece. Odogwu Maryclara Aka Dotar, a multi-talented singer and the fourth finalist of the reality show is a student of the School of Nursing, Afikpo, Ebonyi state. Dotar has also had some music recording sessions with renowned Producers and also participated in talent management training organized by the Big Break Moment. Lastly, Victor Oche Aka Victor Rhymes, a gifted rapper, and songwriter have had music recording sessions with renowned Producers to produce two singles, engaged in talent management training and was one of the students who participated at the recently concluded Del-York Film Academy, Lagos.

Apart from the above-captured activities of the Top 5, The Big Break Moment Africa has also ensured that they enjoyed Talent management training, tourist experiences both in Lagos and Abuja, and likewise celebrity appearances on various events, Tv, and radio stations.

Denrele Edun who is the major host of the show, The Big Break Moment Africa 2022, made a tremendous impact. His contribution from the auditioning, selecting the stage down to the hosting proper of the show was superlative. His artistic in directing the contestants was skillful and intriguing.

The Founder/CEO of Big Break Moment Africa, Mr. Tayo Folorunsho shared more light on the current plans to further enhance the creative minds of these students. These include the launching of their craft and the brand in their various higher institutions tagged “Colour Pop 2023”, granting them more talent exposures and activities within and outside Nigeria come 2023. He further explained that The Big Break Moment Africa believes that helping these young students achieve their dreams as students will go a long way in building a lasting change in their lives and their society.

For a better society

