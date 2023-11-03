The Big Break Moment Convener, Tayo Folorunsho meet the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero at his Palace

The esteemed 15th Emir of Kano, His Highness Alh (Dr) Aminu Ado Bayero, graciously welcomed Tayo Folorunsho, the convener of “The Big Break Moment” (The BBM), and his team to his palace in a remarkable event that unfolded just days ago. This auspicious meeting served as a platform for the Emir to engage with the youth, emphasizing the crucial aspects of nation-building and peaceful coexistence.

During this unique gathering, His Highness Emir of Kano imparted his wisdom and counsel to those in attendance, highlighting the importance of fostering harmony within the nation. He emphasized the significance of upholding religious, cultural, and societal values while stressing the necessity for unwavering commitment to law and order, particularly among the youth.

Tayo Folorunsho, the driving force behind “The Big Break Moment,” seized the opportunity to speak to the media, expressing his gratitude for the Emir’s endorsement and support as a respected Royal father. He lauded the Emir’s alignment with the mission and objectives of The Big Break Moment initiative and expressed his appreciation for the warm reception received both at the palace and throughout Kano as a whole.

“The Big Break Moment” is a transformative interventionist program dedicated to empowering and capacitating the youth, providing them with a clear sense of direction. At its second edition, The BBM collaborates with undergraduates from across the nation, furthering its mission to expand knowledge and create opportunities for emerging talents.

Dedicated to the discovery and nurturing of the next generation of stars, “The Big Break Moment” represents a dynamic talent search platform, bridging the gap between education and entertainment. It offers students a grand stage to showcase their skills and talents, contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

His Highness (Dr)Aminu Ado Bayero is the 15th Emir of Kano, known for his dedication to the welfare and progress of his people. He is a respected Royal father and a prominent figure in Nigeria’s cultural and societal landscape.

