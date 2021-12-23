The Army Council has approved promotion of 117 senior officers to Major and Brigadier Generals.

The promotion, comprising of 41 brigadier generals to the ranks of major generals and 76 colonels to the ranks of brigadier generals respectively, was approved at the council’s sitting on Tuesday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Nwachukwu, among those promoted to the rank of Maj. Gen are, Brig.-Gen. CU Onwunle, Director, Directorate of Army Data Processing Lagos; Brig.-Gen. M Danmadami, Research Fellow/Subject Expert, Indian Sub-Continental at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.

“Others are Brig.-Gen. OJ Akpor, Director Military Training, Nigerian Defence Academy; Brig.-Gen. UT Musa of the Department of Administration Army Headquarters Abuja and Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division/ JTF NE Operation Hadin Kai Maiduguri.

“Also promoted are Brig.-Gen. V Ebhaleme of Defence Space Administration Abuja; Brig.-Gen. LT Omoniyi of Department of Civil Military Affairs Abuja and Brig.-Gen. NU Muktar, Acting Director of Procurement, Office of the Chief of Army Staff amongst others.”

Nwachukwu further disclosed that Col. O Adegbe of the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna, Col. AA Babalola of Headquarters 3 Division, Col. NN Orok of Defence Headquarters and Col. MO Ibrahim of Army War College Nigeria, were promoted to the rank of Brig.-Gen.

Others promoted according to him are, Col. BO Omopariola, Commander 25 Task Force Brigade; Col. UV Unachukwu of Army War College Nigeria; Col. OAO Ojo of Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Lagos and Col HI Dasuki of the Forward Operating Base, Ngamdu, Borno, amongst others.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, congratulates all the promoted officers and their families, and urges them to redouble effort to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Nigerian army,” he said. (NAN)