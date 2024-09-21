The Actual Events That Unfolded During Yahaya Bello’s Visit To EFCC’s Office On Wednesday

By Ozumi Abdul

First and foremost, let quickly and unequivocally state that the current saga saga involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has revealed troubling cracks in the integrity of Nigeria’s foremost anti-corruption agency.

Initially, the EFCC categorically denied that Bello did not visited its office, only to later clarify that his visit was not acknowledged due to the presence of high-profile politicians accompanying him.

This backpedaling raises significant questions about the commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The EFCC’s shifting narrative highlights a deeper issue: the potential politicization of its operations. By allowing the presence of influential political figures to dictate its actions, the commission risks compromising its credibility.

This Is What Actually Happened During Yahaya Bello’s Visit To The EFCC’s On Wednesday

Wednesday, 18th, 2923 was not just any Nigerian’s normal Wednesday, it was Wednesday that was laden with a dramatic episode unfolded at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters, as former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello arrived to honor an invitation from the anti-graft agency.

He was not forced, but willingly went there. However, despite his willingness to cooperate, events quickly spiraled into chaos, raising critical questions about the EFCC’s methods and motives.

Recall that in a prelude to his visit, Bello’s Head of Media, Ohiare Michael, announced that the former governor had consulted family and associates to ensure his fundamental human rights would not be violated, given the ongoing court proceedings against him.

He stated that Bello was prepared to honor the EFCC’s invitation, despite being branded a “fugitive” by some quarters, including law enforcement agencies that had been placed on high alert.

Accompanied by his successor, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, Bello spent over four hours at the EFCC office. Initially, the atmosphere was cordial, with friendly exchanges between Bello and EFCC officials.

However, as the meeting progressed, the tone shifted dramatically. EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede, reportedly preoccupied, sent his Chief of Staff, Michael Nzekwe, to inform the former governor that they could not attend to him at that moment and that he would be contacted later.

Bello and his entourage then left the EFCC premises, waiting at the Kogi Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro Abuja, for a follow-up call. This waiting game took an unexpected turn when Mike contacted Ododo to inquire about their whereabouts.

The governor revealed they were still awaiting the EFCC’s call, but Mike then expressed his intention to visit them directly.

How EFCC Officials Stormed The Kogi Government’s Lodge In Asokoro Abuja, And Escalation Of Chaos

Moments later, the EFCC’s officials,armed to the teeth stormed the Kogi Government’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja in bid to forcefully arrest Bello, using sting operation method. They arrived during the day and stayed till dusk. They first engaged Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo in discussion. During this meeting at the Kogi liaison office, Michael, the Chief of Staff to the EFCC chairman took the opportunity to plead with Ododo to facilitate the arrest of Yahaya Bello. However, the former governor resisted, arguing that he had voluntarily complied with the EFCC’s invitation and should not be treated as a criminal.

“I am a law-abiding citizen who will not tolerate being humiliated in this manner,” Bello asserted, emphasizing that he was prepared to return to the EFCC if formally summoned. He accused the agency of incompetence and of having ulterior motives.

As tensions escalated, the EFCC reportedly called for reinforcements, leading to a chaotic scene. EFCC operatives began to harass the governor and fired shots into the air to gain entrance.

In a show of respect for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his office, the governor ultimately decided to leave, asserting that he would not allow disrespect to overwhelm him and his office.

“I am not weak,” he proclaimed, defending his decision as a display of wisdom aimed at preventing further chaos. He then accused the EFCC of demonstrating incompetence and harboring mischievous intentions, refusing to be used as a pawn in what he perceived as a political game.

This troubling incident raises critical questions about the EFCC’s tactics. What was the agency trying to achieve by later laying siege to a person who had willingly submitted himself?

Was the EFCC Chairman attempting to fulfill a promise to arrest Bello or was there a deeper, more sinister motive aimed at undermining the former governor’s political career?

Wike’s Fear For Fayose Not To Be Harmed In 2018 EFCC, And The Striking Semblance With Yahaya Bello’s Current Travails

Drawing parallels with the fair displayed by former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the unfolding drama around Bello suggests a troubling political narrative that demands scrutiny.

Recall that on October 16, 2018, Wike made a startling revelation about a supposed plot to harm former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who was having a running battle with EFCC over alleged mismanagement of funds while in office.

This fear entertained by Wike then well over five years ago is particularly relevant now, as Bello has found himself in the EFCC’s crosshairs, facing allegations that many believe are politically charged rather than based on genuine anti-corruption efforts.

Now, it is critical for Nigerians to remain vigilant about the motives behind these investigations. The timing and intensity of the EFCC’s actions against Bello suggest a strategy that extends beyond mere graft allegations.

The narrative is troubling: a pattern of targeting certain individuals under the guise of corruption investigations, particularly those who are perceived as threats to established political power.

The case of Ayodele Fayose, with the fear Wike entertained then, it should serve as a poignant reminder of how political motivations can intertwine with the legal process.

For many Nigerians, the situation raises alarms about the EFCC’s integrity.

Is the agency truly committed to fighting corruption, or is it merely a weapon wielded by those in power to silent perceived dissent?

The perception that Bello’s case is politically motivated undermines the credibility of the EFCC and reinforces the belief that the agency operates within a politicized framework.

Finally, it is imperative for citizens to remain alert to the potential consequences of such actions. The safety of political figures, the legitimacy of investigations, and the broader implications for democracy are at stake.

The risk is not just to Bello, but to the principles of justice and fairness that should govern our political landscape.

Ozumi Abdul Fnipr is a journalist,writer, columnist and public relations consultant. He can be reached via abdulozumi83@gmail.com