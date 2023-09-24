The Achonunomics of Imo State Development.

By Paschal Emeka Egerue.

Development is driven by inert desires, strategy and focus. A person radiates his inate desires by what he says and does and by achievements that are based on what he says and does. This is embellished by the person’s outlook in terms of the horizon he focuses and benchmarks – local, national, continental, global or a combination of all. It is for this reason that the timeless saying exists that no person can give what he does not have. Today, this series – Achonunomics of Imo State Development begins as my own contribution to the genuine efforts to rescue Imo State from the stranglehold of regimes that have held Imo State prostrate, stagnated, asphyxiated and vanguished. Today, over 80% of ndi Imo may not know that Imo State is a privileged oil producing state that has commensurate derivations, which are not only squandered but have made successive regimes in Imo State lose all Internal Revenue Generation Initiatives. Today, the State ranks low on IGR because of the fixation of the various post Mbakwe regimes on capital allocation from Abuja. In this fixation, almost all IGR sources are awarded to the ‘boys’ as settlement while the State’s budgets continue to be balanced with loans that will entrap the State to perpetual servitude.

Achonunomics is an interrogation of the development paradigm espoused by Distinguished Senator Athan Nneji Achonu based on personal interaction with him, a rigorous reading of his campaign manifesto crossmatched with demonstrable evidence of his performance on his akuruo ulo ideological mantra.

The glorious years of Imo State under HE, Sam Onunaka Mbakwe was well captured as a unique tribute to the great man in a small but elegant book of same title written by Prof Chinedu Nwajiuba. This was years ago when the great man died. As a follower and admirer of history, I was also at the burial of HE Sam Onunaka Mbakwe and I saw how a grateful ndi Igbo came out enmasse to honor the icon. It is unarguable that no Governor after Mbakwe has been able to achieve ¼ of what Mbakwe did as Governor and this is despite the fact that he never had the homongous allocations and facilities that the post Mbakwe Governors of Imo State had and still have. He also never had access to the centre the way and manners some of our Governors walk in and out of the bedrooms of Presidents today and yet are unable to attract Federal Government investment to Imo State. Mbakwe was dubbed the weeping Governor because in actual fact, he wept and begged for all assistance, home and abroad, he could get to develop Imo State. Mbakwe was a Governor over three States – Imo, Abia and Ebonyi State and despite the large size of the State he governed, he, in just 4 years touched all parts of Imo State with key industries and generous rural electrication.

What separated Mbakwe from his successors was his inert desires and drive, his strategy and focus and most importantly his native intelligence. This was his major connection to his root and the aspirations of his ancestors and mentors(Zik, Okpara, Akanu Ibiam and other nationalists). Mbakwe had a sense of urgency that is yet to be replicated or rivalled. This is why the talk of second tenure by Governors is often found baseless when they cannot properly account for their first tenure.

Today’s Imo State is smaller in size and population but despite the momentum which this should generate, what we have continued to have is lackluster performance by successive Governors. The advantage which the contiguity of senatorial zones and the existence of robust population confer notwithstanding, the State has remained stagnated. All we hear, regime after regime are pretentious slogans and propaganda; sound and fury signifying nothing.

This state of affairs should not be allowed to continue. Imo State needs a paradigm shift based on a clear cut and well thought through development agenda that will cover all aspects of the critical infrastructure and human development challenges of the State. What the State needs more than any other thing at this point is a Governor that will unleash development momentum by creation of an enabling environment that will fertilize credible partnership of the State with the citizens in the development of the State. This is currently lacking.

This series – Achonunomics of Imo State Development derives from my intensive interrogation of the manifesto of Distinguished Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, the One Arm General who is the Labor Party Gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming Governorship election in Imo State. This election is no doubt going to be a formidable contest if not a duel. I have however cross matched the views and perspectives of the Distinguished Senator and tested his his inert desires, his personal drives and accomplishment and found out that in all parameters, he comes to the context better prepared than all the other contestants. The time to rescue Imo State is now. Another four years of waste and we are doomed.

Paschal Emeka Egerue, Ugomba Ezeala, Insurance and Risk Management Consultant is a distinguished alumnus of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, National Open University of Nigeria, LBS/IESE Barcelona and University of Benin.