Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Thanksgiving Service for immediate Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
 Immediate Vice  chancellor  University of Lagos (UNLAG)   Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe;   his wife Mrs.   Oluwaseun ,singing Praises to God , during the thanks giving service on moves onto higher grounds after 5 years  of an ‘ Eventful Tenure’ as the 12th Vice Chancellor of UNILAG  held at chapel of Christ our light Unilag on 12.11.2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Chaplain Chapel of Christ our Light , University of Lagos Rev (Dr ) Azuka Ogbolumani, Mrs.  Oluwaseun  Ogundipe, her husband  Immediate Vice  chancellor  University of Lagos (UNLAG)   Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe;   Pastor-In-Charge of Region 11 of  The Redeemed Christian Church of God  (RCCG) Pastor Charles Kpandei, Pastor Cyprian Orakpo; his wife Pastor  Doreen Orakpo  Both from (RCCG).

Immediate Vice  chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG)  Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; his wife Mrs.   Oluwaseun  worshipping God .

 L-r …Immediate Vice  chancellor  University of Lagos (UNLAG)   Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; with  first Female Dean Faculty of law UNILAG  Prof Chioma Agomo,( retirement ) at the church service.

L-r …Department of Organic Chemistry UNILAG Professor Olayinka Asekun; Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Professor of Pharmacognosy, UNILAG , Prof Glory Ajayi; Director, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), UNILAG, Prof. Uchenna Udeani and Professor of Marine Sciences, UNILAG ,Prof Aderonke Lawal-Are.

L-r …Director of Academic Planning,) Professor Mopelola Olusakin, Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; his wife Mrs. Oluwaseun Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), Prof. Bola Oboh  and deputy vice Chancellor (Management Service) ,Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu.

Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Praising God.

Immediate Vice   chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG)   Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe  worshiping God.

Cross Section of Worshipers , during the thanks giving service on moves onto higher grounds after 5 years  of an ‘ Eventful Tenure’ as the 12th Vice Chancellor of UNILAG  held at chapel of Christ our light Unilag on 12.11. 2022 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8285 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Chief Dr (Mrs) katia Ekesi at 80th birthday , 55th wedding…

Forth-coming 8th anniversary edition of PAN African Music…

End of tenure Valedictory Press Conference of the outgoing…

Book Launch by Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , held in…

1 of 235