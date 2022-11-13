Thanksgiving Service for immediate Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe held in Lagos

L-r…Chaplain Chapel of Christ our Light , University of Lagos Rev (Dr ) Azuka Ogbolumani, Mrs. Oluwaseun Ogundipe, her husband Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Pastor-In-Charge of Region 11 of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Charles Kpandei, Pastor Cyprian Orakpo; his wife Pastor Doreen Orakpo Both from (RCCG).

Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; his wife Mrs. Oluwaseun worshipping God .

L-r …Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; with first Female Dean Faculty of law UNILAG Prof Chioma Agomo,( retirement ) at the church service.

L-r …Department of Organic Chemistry UNILAG Professor Olayinka Asekun; Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Professor of Pharmacognosy, UNILAG , Prof Glory Ajayi; Director, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), UNILAG, Prof. Uchenna Udeani and Professor of Marine Sciences, UNILAG ,Prof Aderonke Lawal-Are.

L-r …Director of Academic Planning,) Professor Mopelola Olusakin, Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; his wife Mrs. Oluwaseun Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), Prof. Bola Oboh and deputy vice Chancellor (Management Service) ,Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu.

Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Praising God.

Immediate Vice chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe worshiping God.

Cross Section of Worshipers , during the thanks giving service on moves onto higher grounds after 5 years of an ‘ Eventful Tenure’ as the 12th Vice Chancellor of UNILAG held at chapel of Christ our light Unilag on 12.11. 2022 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.