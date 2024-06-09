‘Tetracore boost nations energy sector with 10-million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) LNG facility

. Commits to diversifying energy sources, promoting cleaner fuels, and ensuring energy security

Ugo Amadi

The nation’s energy sector received a major boost the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo commissioned Tetracore Energy 10-million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) LNG facility . This momentous event signifies a major step forward in Nigeria’s energy sector, underscoring the nation’s collective commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic development.

Interestingly, Ekpo also commended the inauguration of Tetracore Energy Group’s 6.1 MMscfd Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility and the groundbreaking ceremony for the 10 MMscfd LNG plant at Atakobo, along Benin-Sagamu Expressway.

The minister stated that the CNG and LNG facilities, aimed at promoting energy security in Nigeria, also promote cleaner energy and ensure energy security for the country.He praised Tetracore Energy Group for its vision and dedication to advancing Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.

Tetracore is an integrated energy solutions provider with a robust and increasing energy (natural gas and power delivery) portfolio across the energy landscape in Nigeria and a growing footprint across the African continent.

Tetracore has a growing energy infrastructure portfolio in Nigeria and Africa, that provides natural gas and power solution to various off-takers, including power producers, industrials, and the commercial sector.

“We are driven by a singular goal to deliver clean, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions for domestic and industrial users in Nigeria and Africa”, the Coy said.

The group consists of 1 affiliated company and 2 subsidiaries with activities across the entire energy value chain. They include Tetracore Energy Limited as the parent company, Infini Power Limited as our IPP and Power Infrastructure Vehicle, Tetracore Energy Limited (Ghana) as the first step to our expansion across Africa and Tetracore Energy Limited (Equatorial Guinea).

With its robust set-up, the group’s business activities cut across the entire Energy Industry value chain, Tetracore is consistently leveraging innovative technology solutions to enable us to adapt our energy delivery capabilities to a wide spectrum of users within our chosen markets, to foster industrialization and boost industrial productivity by ensuring sufficient gas utilization and power supply in the country, and the continent.

Efficient Gas and Power Supply to meet your business needs

TEG brings on board more than just energy supply; TEG is bringing on-board, project management, asset O&M, enterprise/capacity-building, and business process management skillsets.

TEG will ensure reliable delivery of sustainable energy supply to its customers that meets the highest safety standards.

Additional savings from better pricing that will immediately drive up the businesses’ profitability.

TEG implements a stringent quality management system to ensure efficient service delivery and products quality.

TEG’s agile set-up means that Commercialization, Infrastructural and energy supply activities, and efforts are synchronized as soon as possible on the supply and off-take ends.

Tetracore Energy Group has rapidly established itself as a strategic player in the industry and positions it well for future growth.it has successfully built a natural gas distribution capacity that currently surpasses 50MMscfd as well as contractual supply volumes exceeding 70MMscfd.

The Trading Portfolio is strategically designed to deliver workable commercial structures to ensure a fast and reliable gas supply to support the energy demands of customers.

Tetracore Energy have also made some inroad into the MidstSream and the Upstream sector of the industry with investments made toward acquiring a 200MMscfd gas processing facility and a gas-rich asset to further support our downstream business and expansion aspirations.

Tetracore offers both on grid and off grid sustainable approach to providing power solutions (gas to power, and renewables), through Gas utilization, Renewables within the captive power supply, direct power utilization, embedded and bilateral framework to key industrial, manufacturing, commercial and private sectors within our chosen market.

Tetracore is a dominant gas midstream and downstream player focused on developing distribution infranstructure within the national gas sector, with a consistent supply capacity exceeding 70 mmscfd.

In continuation of the Tetracore Energy Group’s efforts to deepen gas penetration in West Africa and support the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Decade of Gas agenda, the Company commissioned a new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility and ground breaking of its future small –scale Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, plant, located in Atakobo, Benin-sagamu Express Road in Ogun State on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Tetracore’s new 3.1 MMscf/d (84,000scm/d) compressed National gas , CNG, facility will support gas availability along Nigeria’s Western-Southern corridor where some of the Country’s biggest industrial clusters are located. It is expandable to 6.2 MMscf/d, providing room for expansion as the demand for gas grows.

In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential CNG Initiative, Pi-CNG, the facility can supply CNG to approximately 1,500 vehicles per day, it will also support the expansion of virtual pipeline solutions across Western and Southern Markets, suppling gas to industries and consumers that are not connected to gas pipelines.

The CNG facility is located by NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, NGML’s pipeline connection point which sources gas from the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline, ELPS. This ensures sufficient and reliable pressure for the effective and efficient production and distribution of CNG to target customers.

The Tetracore small-scale LNG Atakobo project includes tow phases of 5 MMscf/d each to deliver gas to industrial and power customers within Nigeria’s Southwest, South –South, South- East and Northen markets.

It is located next to its CNG facility and will be executed in partnership with reputable and competent EPG and OEM partners.

Upon completion, the LNG plant will support the Availability and distribution of cleaner and more sustainable fuels across Nigeria, offering an energy of choice to support the country‘s industrialisation agenda.

The investment to expand Nigeria’s gas infrastructure are crucial for the country’s energy and industrilisation landscape due to their potential to monetize abundant, cleaner, and more affordable sources of energy. Nigeria is one of the top natural gas –rich countries globally, investing in CNG and LNG facilities enables the efficient utilisation of this resource for various sectors, including transportation, power generation, and industrial applications.

Throughout this process, Tetracore is committed to developing domestic capacity by training Nigerian graduates and youths, creating local jobs and mobilising domestic suppliers across its value Chain.

Speaking at the Commissioning Ceremony, the Minister of States for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo has maintained that the commissioning of Tetracore Energy Group’s 3.1MMscfd CNG facility and the ground-breaking ceremony of .2MMscfd LNG facility are very important steps in enhancing our Nation’s energy security.

“Natural gas, as many of you know, is a pivotal element in the global transition towards more sustainable energy systems. It provides a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources.

“It provides a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources. The projects we are celebrating today will not only enhance our domestic energy capacity but also contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability”, added Ekpo.

These projects according to him will drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for our citizens. Additionally, the use of CNG in transportation will reduce our reliance on imported fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with our commitments to the Paris Agreement and our national climate goals.

He maintained that the ground-breaking of the LNG facility is another remarkable achievement. LNG offers a versatile and efficient means of transporting natural gas over long distances, making it accessible to regions that are not connected to gas pipelines. This facility will play a crucial role in expanding our in-country processing capabilities as well as delivering feedstock to gas based industries around the country.

“The Government’s role in supporting these initiatives cannot be overstated. We are committed to creating an enabling environment that encourages investment in the gas sector. This includes implementing favourable policies, providing incentives for infrastructure development, and ensuring regulatory frameworks that promote efficiency, and sustainability”, he stated.

“I am confident that Tetracore Energy Group’s projects will serve as a catalyst for further investments in the gas industry, fostering innovation and enhancing our energy infrastructure. It is through such initiatives that we can achieve our shared vision of a prosperous energy future for Nigeria”, the Minister maintained.

“As we move forward, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. The success of these projects will not only be measured by the energy they produce but also by the positive impact they have on our economy, our communities, and our environment”, Ekpo advised.

He commended Tetracore Energy Group for its vision and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s gas infrastructure. “The development of CNG and LNG facilities are a critical component of our national strategy to diversify energy sources, promote cleaner fuels, and ensure energy security for our people”, noted the Minister.

Speaking further, he said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tetracore Energy Group and all stakeholders involved in these projects. Your dedication and hard work are truly commendable. I look forward to witnessing the continued progress and success of your endeavours”.

Earlier in his Opening Remarks, the CEO of Tetracore Energy Group Limited, Olakunle Williams, stated that the facility would addresses critical challenges in Nigeria’s current energy infrastructure.

This according to him is in alignment with the company’s mission of delivering sustainable energy solutions in Africa through talent, strategic partnerships, and innovative technology, Tetracore conceived the idea of setting up a state-of-the-art Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility.

He noted that Tetracore has built a reputation and experience in the delivery of piped natural gas.

Speaking further, he said, “with Nigeria needing approximately $10 billion (about $47 per person in Nigeria) to provide sustainable and accessible energy for its 200 million + population, “we recognized the need to take proactive steps”.

“We realized the need to address the needs of customers in stranded locations without access to existing piped natural gas delivery infrastructure. The facility we are commissioning today is a state-of-the-art compressed natural gas satellite complex housing a 10 million standard cubic feet per day gas delivery facility, a 2.1-megawatt power generation plant, 6.1 million standard cubic feet per day compressed natural gas delivery, and loading facility as well as an ultra modern staff accommodation and administrative facility”, added the CEO.

“Our commitment to sustainability is evident in every aspect of this project. Nigeria is endowed with abundant natural resources, particularly natural gas, yet we have yet to fully harness and optimize its potential. ”

” As of 2023, Nigeria boasts proven natural gas reserves of [insert actual figure] trillion cubic feet (Tcf), with the Daily Gas Domestic Demand Obligation (DGDO) for 2023 set at 3.2245 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCF/D). Despite this, our nation has only achieved an average performance of 58%, producing 1.87021 BSCF/D. Notably, 70% of this supply is directed towards the power sector. While there is observable growth, our current performance falls short of what is necessary to propel our nation forward. We must strive to reach a point where demand consistently exceeds supply, indicating robust utilization and economic growth. One of the most expedient pathways to achieving this goal is through continuous investment in midstream and downstream gas infrastructure assets, ensuring efficient delivery to end-users. ”

“At Tetracore, we pride ourselves on action rather than mere rhetoric. Hence, we have committed to investing in crucial infrastructure, namely a 6.1 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) compressed natural gas (CNG) facility and a 10 mmscf/d liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility. These investments bolster the nation’s virtual pipeline capacity by an additional 11%, facilitating more efficient distribution and utilization of natural gas resources.”

“Our initiative extends beyond infrastructure development; it aligns with the forward-thinking vision of our esteemed President, particularly in the establishment of the Presidential CNG Initiative. This endeavour serves as a potent economic catalyst, leveraging natural gas as a cleaner energy source.

It also aligns with the nation’s energy transition plan while supporting the development of new sectors. It signifies job creation, economic stimulation, and the development of local communities and local content. We are dedicated to ensuring that our operations benefit all stakeholders, from our employees to the communities where we operate, to the end users and our customers, “he said.

Williams disclosed that the project would not have been possible without the relentless efforts and support of many.

“First, I extend my deepest gratitude to the Federal Government and the State Government for their unwavering support and commitment to the energy sector. Your policies and initiatives have been instrumental in making this project a reality”, he stressed.

“To our community leaders, thank you for your collaboration and for welcoming us into your communities. Your support has been invaluable.

Our regulators have played a crucial role in guiding us through the necessary protocols and ensuring that we meet all required standards. We appreciate your diligence and support. ”

The Tetracore boss maintained that the new project is expected to further enhance the company capacity to deliver clean and efficient energy, reinforcing the commitment to innovation and growth in the Nigerian energy sector.

“I also wish to thank our technical and financial partners. Your expertise, resources, and confidence in our vision have been critical to the success of this facility. To our customers, your trust in Tetracore motivates us to strive for excellence and innovation.

Finally, to our incredible team of engineers, project managers, technicians, and support staff, your hard work, dedication, and professionalism have brought this project to fruition. Thank you for your relentless efforts and commitment.

“As we celebrate this significant achievement, let us look towards the future with optimism and determination. This facility is a cornerstone of what we can achieve together. It is a call to action for all stakeholders in the energy sector to continue investing in infrastructure, technology, and sustainable practices. The future of Nigeria’s energy sector is bright, and with continued collaboration, we can achieve remarkable feats”, he stated further.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Aikulola, permanent secretary Ministry of industry, trade and investment, Ogun State, who represented the Ogun State Government expressed gratitude to Tetracore Energy Group for their unyielding commitment to advancing the energy sector in Nigeria. He urged other companies willing to establish to come to Ogun State, assuring them the State government’s support and also enabling environment that will drive their return on investment.

” Our efforts in gas penetration and utilisation of natural gas within Nigeria and in Africa aligns perfectly with Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s collective goals of achieving sustainable energy solutions”, he said.

Speaking on the same vein, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the collaboration between Lagos State and Ogun State in the development of CNG and LNG is a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing energy security.

Sanwo-Olu represented by Odukoya Sesan, Lagos State Head, Oil and Gas Department said the both state has realised the immense potential of their combined efforts to driving and adopting clean energy will reduce the negative impact of fossil fuels on the environment and support industrial infrastructure.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that the Lagos State is always available to support the venture and enhance the continuous success to reduce energy cost.

Other companies should key into this critical component of our national strategy to diversify energy sources, promote cleaner fuels, and ensure energy security for our people by development of CNG and LNG facilities. If this is done, Nigeria will achieve the goal of industrialisation.