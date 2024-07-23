Tetfund emerges winner of  2024 Anthology Visionary Award

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has emerged the winner of 2024 Anthology Visionary Award for Leadership in Transforming Education through Technology.

Receiving the award on behalf of the institution at the iconic Orlando World Center, USA before a global audience of over 2000 participants ,Arc. Sonny S.T. Echono, Executive Secretary, TETFUND, outlined the Renewed Hope agenda of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration including the ambitious plan to ensure that all graduates of Nigerian tertiary institutions achieve digital literacy before graduation.

According to him it was indeed a season of international awards for Tetfund .

Tertiary Education Trust Fund,(TETFUND) is a scheme established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2011 to disburse, manage, and monitor education tax to government-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The TETFUND scheme was formed as a product of the Education Tax Act of 1993.

Before the establishment of the scheme in 2011, government-owned tertiary institutions were poorly funded. The scheme was designed to improve the management of funds disbursed to these institutions