Test run of Red Line to take 6 weeks –Lagos govt

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos Red Line Train inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu will have to be test run for six weeks before commercial operations.

This was disclosed by the Director of Rail, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Mr Ola Okusaga on ARISE TV after the commissioning.

He explained that testing to begin first between 4-6 weeks according to best standards, then partial operations to follow after then full operations just like the way the Blue Line Rail was done.

He added, “We are sharing tracks with FG which is not an electric track, and we cannot just start electric. FG has future plans to also go electric and there are future plans from the State side too.

“We are still using the same Cowry card payment system also for the Red Line Rail, you can buy your card and top up at the Train Station or BRT Terminal/Stations. The fares for the Red Line Rail have not been set yet.

“The Fully Electric Blue Line Rail has been a huge success and the target has been largely met, lessons learnt will be used on the Red Line.

“A dedicated team of security from Nigeria Police Force is securing both the Blue and Red Line, Uniformed and Non-uniformed Neighbourhood Safety Officials will ride with the train everyday, CCTV installations, with a Command and control center.

“There will be total fencing off of the tracks in collaboration with Nigeria Railway Corporation and enforcement continues on the tracks.

– SIGNALLING: The Red Line will be mirroring the scheduling of the NRC, we will have a shared control system with NRC where there will be accurate communication with both sides.

– AIRPORT LINK: No Link by track to the airport yet but there will be a dedicated bus that goes directly from the Train Station to the airport for now.

LAMATA is prioritising the GREEN and PURPLE LINE(s), The State is open to Private Investors.

The GREEN LINE is a 68km rail designed to run through Marina, Victoria Island, Lekki Phase 1, Ajah, Lekki 2, Ogombo, Elepetu, Eluju, Lekki Airport and Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The PURPLE LINE is a 60km rail designed to run through Redemption Camp, Mowe, Long Bridge, Isheri, Toll Gate, Omole, Ogba, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Isheri Osun, Igando, Iba, Estate, LASU, Okokomaiko and Ojo.

Okusaga further stated, “We are collaborating with Ogun State to take the Blue Line from Okokomaiko to Agbara and Red Line to extend it into Ogun State (Lagos-Ogun joint commission.

Other future rails include, a 48km line is designed to run through Ikeja, Alausa, Magodo, Mile 12, Irawo, Itolowo, MajidunAwori, Majidun Ogolonto, Agric Ikorodu, Alapadi, Maya, Eligana, Isiwu, Ibere, Imota and Agbowa in Ikorodu.

Also, a 34km rail system designed to traverse Otta, Meran, Alimosho, Ipaja, Isheri Osun, Ejigbo, Mafoluku, Isolo, Surulere and the National Theatre.