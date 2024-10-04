Tertiary education ‘ll continue to receive attention in Lagos —Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday said his administration will continue to ensure tertiary education in the state remains relevant and takes its pride of place through innovative ideas.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke at the University of Lagos Faculty of Engineering, 60th Anniversary celebration and Sixth Alumni Public Lecture themed, “The Nigerian Power Industry: Past, Present and Future” held at the university campus in Akoka, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu noted his administration established two state-owned universities, Lagos State University of Technology and University of Education, during his first term, and there is a plan to establish the University of Medical Sciences next year to increase the number of state-owned universities to four, saying the proposed university will address medical tourism.

The Governor who was the Chairman at the event, which featured the relaunch of the development fund for the Faculty of Engineering, said the faculty had become a beacon of theoretical excellence and it should be supported to produce future engineers.

He charged different public and private organisations, particularly government officials, to contribute towards the growth and development of their alma mata and hold the hands of students for on-the-spot practical work on sites.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, called for support for the coming generation of engineers by urging the alumni to donate towards the redevelopment and regeneration of the Faculty of Engineering.

In her address, the Vice Chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, who stressed the need for alumni support for the growth of the institution, called on alumni to continue to collaborate with the university to achieve the development of Nigeria, which can only be made possible by training engineers of the future.

The Chairman, UNILAG Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association, Engr Dideolu Falobi, who was represented by his vice, Engr. Yetunde Holloway, said the faculty had over the years nurtured scholars and produced exceptional minds.

He therefore appealed to all alumni to come together and leverage their positions in society as well as resources to make the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Lagos, the Harvard of Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Dean Faculty of Engineering, UNILAG, Prof. Samson Adeosun, urged the alumni to continue to support in shaping the future of engineering education as they looked forward to emerging technology to foster sustainable solutions and cultivate global partnerships.