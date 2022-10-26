Terrorists attack alert: Our security agencies in firm control of situation – FG

.As US approves exit of citizens, embassy staff from Nigeria

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

THE Federal Government on Wednesday said that it cannot be stampeded by whatever any government tells its citizens to do.

This came on the heels of the latest travel advisory by US State Department for their citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime.

Recall that the US and the United Kindom had recently released travel advisory for their citizens over the alleged plot by the terrorists to attack some designated areas in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

But fielding questions from State House correspondents on the issue at the Presidential Villa, the Minister of Information and Communication, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said despite the attempts by terrorists to embarrass government, security agencies have in the last few months taken firm control of the situation.

The minister, who spoke against the background of previous assurances he had given, said citizens and non-citizens alike are safe in Nigeria.

He said: “Now, of course, this so called travel advisory as far as we’re concerned, as a government we have in the last few months, taken a firm handle of security.

“What I said is that click baiting, which is, you find a story which is not verified and you immediately share it, always cause panic.

“But I want to reassure both citizens, non-Nigerians, Nigerians living in this country, that security agencies are on top of this matter.

“Of course, the terrorists would not stop to try to embarrass or intimidate government but what I’m saying is that this country is safe. And there’s no cause for alarm. No cause to panic.

“Unfortunately, because of that travel advisory on Sunday many schools were closed, shops were closed, travel plans were disrupted, we don’t need it. The security – our soldiers, our police are working round the clock to contain any terrorist attack. This is where we stand.”

Reminded that the travel advisory specifically mentioned vulnerable states that Americans must not travel to, the government spokesman affirmed that it is not strange as even Nigeria Mission in the US can advise Nigerians on their movement in the country.

He added: “I read it that it said that non emergency should live Nigeria. You see, just like if Nigeria Mission in the US also sends a travel advisory and warning in Houston and say, look, don’t go, don’t take your children to school, because there could be mass shooting tomorrow. I mean, it is within their rights to say that their people should go home if they want to.

“But we as a country, have a responsibility to keep our country safe, and we’re not going to be, you know, stampeded at all, by whatever any government decides to tell his people.”

On whether government is worried by the perception the advisory can create with investors and steps that might be taken to prevent it, Mohammed advised citizens to desist from spreading unverified news.

According to him, “The concrete step is that people should stop spreading all unverified news that is what we are saying. You see, look how many school shootings happen in the US? How many senseless killings happened in the US?

“So have they been able to predict what’s going to happen next which school is going to be a victim next? Do Nigerians in the US also feel safe?

“I think you should stop demarketing your home country. Every country has its security challenges. We have ours and we are facing them. Which side are you, American side?”

Similarly, the United States Department of State has granted “authorized departure status” to American citizens and Embassy staff members in Abuja over imminent terrorist attacks in Nigeria’s political capital.

In a notice on Tuesday evening, the US Department of States pledged to provide routine and emergency services to US citizens in Nigeria.

It advised them to “keep a low profile” and “take advantage of commercial transportation options” if they wish to depart Nigeria.

“On October 25, 2022, the Department authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“The U.S. Embassy Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. The U.S. Consulate in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria,” the advisory read.

The Department further urged American citizens who are out of Nigeria to “reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime” as some areas have increased risk.

The US and Britain had on Sunday warned of possible terror attacks in Abuja, especially at government buildings, places of worship, schools and other centres where large crowds gather.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed reportedly dismissed the terror alerts by the United Kingdom and the US, saying Nigeria is more safer than in May 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari came into office.

The Department of States Services also urged residents of Abuja and Nigerians in general to remain calm, saying the security agencies are right on top of the situation.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them,” a DSS statement partly read.

Also, the Nigeria Police Force in a statement said, “As part of its security strategy, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered all 36 states Commissioners of Police, including that of the FCT, and the head of police tactical squads, to re-strategise the security management within their jurisdictions.

“He also has announced a counter-terrorism incident simulation exercise which will take place in the nation’s capital, tagged, “Operation Darkin Gaggawa.”

Sadly, a number of daring terrorist attacks have been recorded in Abuja in 2022 and other parts of the country. On July 5, 2022, insurgents invaded the Kuje prison in Abuja and freed hundreds of inmates including hardened Boko Haram fighters.

The marauders also in the same month attacked the advance convoy of the President near Dutsinma in Katsina State. The emboldened terrorists would later in August ambush and kill some members of the Presidential Guards Brigade in Abuja.

Also on March 28, 2022, the ferocious terrorists attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train, killed scores, kidnapped many passengers and held them hostages for over six months before their eventual release earlier in October.

On June 5, 2022, terrorists also invaded a Catholic church in Owo, the hometown of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, killed over 40 worshippers and injured scores of members.