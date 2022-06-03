Terrorists abduct travelers again, burn vehicles Latest News By Peter On Jun 3, 2022 12 Share Reports has it that terrorists have attacked travelers again on a highway yet to be identified. In a video obtained by this medium, they were seen burning the vehicles conveying the travelers. Abducting travelers is becoming rampant in the country as the day goes by and it seems not to be coming to an end anytime soon. WATCH VIDEO HERE For a better society Continue Reading burn vehiclesChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapersNigeria News 12 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
