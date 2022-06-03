Champion Newspapers Limited
Terrorists abduct travelers again, burn vehicles

By Peter
Reports has it  that terrorists have attacked travelers again on a highway yet to be identified. In a video obtained by this medium, they were seen burning the vehicles conveying the travelers.

Abducting travelers is becoming rampant in the country as the day goes by and it seems not to be coming to an end anytime soon.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

 

