Terrorist will not stop until they are stopped- DHQ

Chidimma Uchegbu- Abuja.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said they should understand that terrorists will not stop until they are stopped as they are making life miserable for citizens, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Plateau state, and other troubled spots across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, however, assured citizens that it is working assiduously, in collaboration with other security agencies to address the situation.

Director, of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, gave this assurance while briefing Defence Correspondent in Abuja.

Revealing that the situation of insecurity in the country is self-inflicted by citizens, General Buba further said that it was the duty of the military to protect citizens and create a safe environment for them to have a prosperous future.

He said: “The military is conscious of the fact that the ongoing insurgency has contributed to making life worse for many citizens in several geo-political zones, across the country such as the NE, NW, NC, and SE. We also recognize the apprehension occasioned by kidnappings, particularly with recent events recorded in the FCT and other areas.

“Indeed, we may not have all the answers now. However, we assure citizens that we are working assiduously to address the situation both in the immediate and long term to ensure the safety of lives and property”.

The Director also noted that the military is redoubling its efforts to ensure citizens live in a peaceful environment and have a prosperous life.

This, General Buba stressed is achievable and the Armed Forces of Nigeria is focussed on achieving it, adding, “The armed forces would destroy the cancer of terrorism that is ravaging our country thereby creating situations such as is ongoing in the Plateau State”.

He noted that it is on this premise that, the military constantly rejig its operational strategies to adopt the best course of action that would make these ugly experiences a thing of the past.

He said: “We have deployed special forces to some of the hotspots to conduct targeted operations. We have also deployed several battlefield enablers to enhance intelligence and strike capability on these terrorists. We are encouraging the warring fractions to shield their swords. As for the FCT and environs, offensive operations are ongoing at the following locations; Cashew Forest, Kwaku, Gwombe, Gadoro, and Tukuba all in the Kuje Area Council. Other areas covered were Kawu, Igu, Tokulo, Gaba, Zuma 1 and Zuma 2, Shere, Mpape, Jikoko, Berger Quarry, and Nukuchi Villages all in Bwari Area Council of FCT. In neighboring states to the FCT such as Niger State. Troops are conducting operations in; Gauraka, Apo Forest, Gyedna/Sabon Wusa, and Garam in Tafa LGA of Niger State. Additionally, troops covered Numan and Basa in Akwanga and Nasarawa LGAs of Nasarawa State respectively.

“As for the situation in the NC, tension broke out in MANGU in the early hours of 23 Jan 24. The situation escalated and resulted in a break down of law and order in MANGU Town and adjoining communities. The crisis which started from GANGARAN KWATA escalated to other parts of MANGU LGA despite concerted efforts by troops deployed to the general area to restore normalcy”.

During the week under review, Gen Buba said that troops killed 94 terrorists and arrested 171 others. Troops, he added also arrested 43 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 29 kidnapped hostages. In the South South troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Four Hundred and Eighty Five Million Nine Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand One Hundred and Fifty Naira (N485,983,150.00) only.

Furthermore, troops recovered 168 assorted weapons and 2,757 assorted ammunition as follows: one GPMG, 85 AK47 rifles, one Vektor R4 rifle, one G3 rifle, 10 pump action guns, 12 locally fabricated guns, 6 locally made pistols, 21 dane gun, one double barrel gun, one fabricated revolver rifle, 2 x 36 hand grenades and one fabricated dane gun.

Others are: 290 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2,132 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 115 rounds of 5.66mm ammo, 29 rounds of PKT ammo, 10 rounds of 9mm ammo, 297 cartridges, 21 magazines, 14 vehicles, 35 motorcycles, 27 mobile phones, 2 baofeng radios and the sum of N2,594,000.00 amongst other items.

Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 16 dugout pits, 51 boats, 49 storage tanks and 3 vehicles. Other items recovered include 38 cooking ovens, 3 pump machines and 31 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 363,875 litres of stolen crude oil, 198,315 litres of illegally refined AGO and 5,200 litres of PMS.