Terrorism: Tinubu charges security agencies on synergy

.Meets with striking health workers, pledges commitment to sector’s revival

President Bola Tinubu has charged security agencies in country to share information in order to combat the negative effects of terrorism.

He said that hoarding such resources would be counter-productive in the fight against the menace.

The president stated this on Monday during a tour of the new office of the National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja.

He said his administration recognised the relationship between security and economic revival, prosperity and development.

Tinubu said that terorism is a global phenomenon that must be tackled with all resources in order to eliminate completely.

“If we as Nigerians are looking for economic revival, prosperity and development, then we have to give priority to security.

“What I have seen here is a demonstration of intelligence efforts to counter-terrorism. This must be backed by knowledge.

“Counter-terrorism that is not backed by knowledge and intelligence is not going to be of any service to any nation. We are going to work on that together.

“The effort of the entire armed forces of this country must be put together in a way that there will be one single focus on securing the country,” he said.

Tinubu, who described the tour of facilities at the new ONSA building as very important, said his administration would provide necessary support to the nation’s security architecture.

In his remarks, the NSA, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, thanked the president for making the visit his first engagement outside the Villa.

He said: “It reinforces his commitment, dedication and inflexible rigidity to ensuring that the security misfortunes of Nigeria and by extension the sub-region are overcome within the shortest possible time.”

Monguno pledged the total commitment and dedication of ONSA to ensuring that the president realises his promises to the people on security.

Also, President Bola Tinubu has pledged his administration’s commitment to the revival of the country’s health sector in order to restore public confidence.

The president stated this while having an audience with leaders of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Monday in Abuja.

While harping on the importance of health and the professionals in the sector to humanity, he promised to resolve all the challenges facing the sector for optimum performance.

“The health sector is one with a commitment to humanity. We will resolve all the problems. Trust must be enshrined in all discussions.

“I promise you, we will accelerate this. We will resolve all the issues. Please go back to work,” he said.

Acting Chairman of the union, Dr Obinna Ogbonna, said that members of the union were ready to go back to work for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Ogbonna pleaded with the president to pay attention to healthcare delivery system through investment in infrastructure and better welfare for workers so as to stop the brain drain currently plaguing the sector.

“Mr President, now that we have assurance from the top, we are encouraged to go back and talk to our members with a view to going back to work,” he said.

A member of JOHESU executive council, Mr Olumide Akintayo, urged the Federal Government to always respond to labour issues and nip them in the bud proactively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the union had, on May 25, embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demands.

NAN also reports that the industrial action has hampered hospital services in federal government hospitals across the country.

The health workers are demanding for immediate approval and implementation of the technical committee report on Consolidated Health Salary Structure adjustment.

They are also demanding for immediate payment of the omission and shortfall in the COVID-19 hazard/inducement allowances of the affected health workers in federal health institutions.

The union is also seeking for payment of the new hazard allowance and peculiar allowance to its members, under the aegis of JOHESU