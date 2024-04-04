Terrorism: Court orders DSS to detain ISIS member for 60 days

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, gave the Department of State Services, DSS, the permission to detain one Emmanuel Osase, who was accused of being a member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, ISIS.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo who is sitting as a vacation judge, gave the security agency the nod to keep Osase in its custody for 60 days to enable the conclusion of investigations into his alleged involvement with the terror group.

The detention order followed an ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/409/2024, which the DSS filed through its team of lawyers led by A. A. Ugee.

The motion was brought pursuant to Section 66(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter till June 3.

According to the court processes, Osase, was on March 11, arrested by security operatives for supporting the ISIS by not only propagating its messages and opposing the democratic system of government in Nigeria, but for also calling for terrorist attacks on Nigeria and its symbols of sovereignty.

The DSS told the court that it would need Osase in custody to enhance ongoing investigations into the level of his commitment to ISIS.

“It is necessary for the Applicant in this case to apply to this court for an order to detain the Respondent for 60 days, pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation in a case of terrorism.

“That the Respondent was arrested by a team of personnel from the Applicant’s office for alleged membership and propagation of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist messages, including opposition to the democratic system of government and the call for staging terrorist attacks against Nigeria and its symbols of sovereignty,” the DSS averred in an affidavit it brought before the court.

Meanwhile, the security agency disclosed the respondent was deported to the country after he served his sentence, noting he was previously jailed in France for five years over terrorism-related offences.

DSS told the court that notwithstanding Osase’s conviction and sentence, he continued to indulge in acts of terrorism by engaging with a proscribed pro-ISIS online media group known as “al-Alawn Media Foundation.”

“That preliminary investigation revealed that the respondent, who is an ex-convict, still engages in terrorist activities which previously led to his conviction in France;

“That the respondent appeared not to have renounced his terrorist ideologies, as he continues to engage with the proscribed pro-ISIS online media group known as “al-Alawn Media Foundation,” whose main objectives is the creation and dissemination of terrorist content and the promotion of terrorist attacks against Democratic Systems of Government such as Nigeria and the Western Governments including their interests across the globe.

“That the Respondent who was born in the Federal Capital Territory left Nigeria for France and never returned to Nigeria until his deportation after completion of a five-year jail term in France for acts of terrorism and attempt to join the Islamic State (IS) linked terrorist group, Friqat Al-Ghuraba (Group of Foreigners) in Syria,” the affidavit further read

More so, the DSS told the court that before Osase could be arrested, he quickly formatted his phone after he sighted the security operatives.

“The Respondent, at the point of arrest, formatted his mobile device to factory settings upon sighting security agents ostensibly to wipe out any suspicious contents on the device and cover up his nefarious activities.

“That the activities of the Respondent constitute a potent threat to national security and corporate existence of Nigeria.

“That the release of the Respondent at this time would jeopardise the investigation, as the investigation has assumed a wider dimension.

“That there is a need for a thorough investigation of the suspect to ensure that he does not pose any security threat to Nigeria or the world at large.

“That the respondent is helping with vital information that will lead to the arrest of other members who are still at large.”