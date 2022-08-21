Terror leader, others escape death, one killed in Katsina

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

On – going campaign against terrorism in Katsina State at the weekend claimed a member of a terror group as its leader reportedly escaped death with gunshots injury.

Security personnel were said to have raided the hideout of the terror gang at Unguwar Maizuma village in Danja Local Government Area of the state following tip off that the terror gang had been sighted in a black spot.

Daily Champion gathered that the suspected ring leader of the syndicate, one Sule Dawa, and other members cheated death by whiskers in the hideout during the gun battle.

Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed this report, said a suspected informant of the terrorists was arrested while security men were on the trail of the fleeing marauders.

He also said that the team of police recovered one locally fabricated gun, military camouflage uniform, two motor cycles, large quantities of spirit and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in the hide out.

According to him, the Katsina Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dabban Daudu, applauded the efforts of the police in repelling the terrorists and directed the personnel to sustain the tempo until all forms of crime and criminality were dealt with in the state.