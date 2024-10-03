Tension mounts as FG, Lagos State lay claim on ownership of Blue Water scheme

IBRAHIM QUADRI

There is growing tension between the Federal and Lagos State Governments over the ownership of the Okunde bluewater scheme in Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The face-off that had been brewing over many weeks has resulted in show of strength between the central government through the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, with each claiming ownership of the multi-million naira scheme in Lekki.

The show of strength came to public notice on Wednesday when the State Government delegation led by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, visited the scheme and realized that NIWA had taken possession of the property.

As gathered, Alebiosu, who led the team which include the Permanent Secretary for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olumide Sotire, became furious that the property belongs to the State Government and that NIWA should not take possession.

The commissioner, it was learnt had recently taken possession of the scheme which was alleged to have been illegally occupied by the NIWA and miscreants.

But acting on a tip off, the team again visited the scheme and discovered that NIWA had taken over the scheme.

This however led to a repossession of the scheme by the Lagos state government officials.

It was learnt that Alebiosu had led some members of the Ministry two weeks ago to launch an aggressive takeover of the scheme which was argued to have been occupied by miscreants and NIWA.