Tension mounts as court restricts hunger protests to two venues in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI, lagos and Favour Ishember, Abuja

A Lagos High Court has restricted protesters in Lagos taking part in the proposed August 1 nationwide protest, to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and Peace Park, Ketu area of the state.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare gave the restriction on Tuesday following a preemptive exparte application filed the state Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, seeking to maintain and secure public safety and prevent irreparable loss of lives and property in the state during the period of the protests.

Listed in the application as co-defendants are Adamma Ukpabi and Tosin Harsogba (for Active Citizens Group); Comrade Juwon Sanyaolu and Hassan Soweto (for Take it Back Movement); Persons unknown and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

According to Infodaily, while moving his application before the court, Mr. Pedro argued that as the Chief Law Officer of the State and having been privy to notices by different interests who are for and against the nationwide protest, there is the need to protect the critical infrastructures of the state and prevent an irreparable loss of lives and property as witnessed during the EndSARS protest in October, 2020.

Pedro said that the Police in the State do not have sufficient manpower to provide security support for the protesters who planned to protest in all the local government councils and public highways and other areas of public access in the State.

He argued that there is a need to prevent the protest from being hijacked by hoodlums who are prepared to breach law and order and cause destruction in different locations in the State in the pretext of public protest against alleged bad governance.

“In recognition of the citizens’ fundamental right to stage public protest against government policies and actions but prevent unlawful destruction of lives and properties in the process, the Lagos State Government has designated two public spaces and locations in the State where citizens can meet and converge to protest or express their displeasure against government. The locations are Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos State and Peace Park, Ketu, Lagos State.

“Public protest in all the local government councils and public highways as well as other areas of public access in the State for 10 days is a deliberate plan to shut down the State and if this is allowed it will amount to economic sabotage.

“An order of court is required in the circumstances so as to protect the fundamental rights of 1st to 5th Defendants/Respondents to protest and other residents opposed to the protest to go about their lawful without harassment, disturbance and destruction of public buildings/properties,” Pedro submitted.

After listening to his argument, Justice Ogundare granted all the reliefs sought in the application.

He held: “AN ORDER OF PRE-EMPTIVE REMEDY by way of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st to 5th Defendants/Respondents whether by themselves, their agents, privies, servants or any other person(s) acting through them from converging and carrying out their proposed peaceful public protest, rallies, procession and meetings in Lagos State from the 1-10″ August 1-10, 2024 except in the approved designated location for peaceful public protest, rallies and meetings, to wit: Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Lagos State and Peace Park Ketu Lagos from 8 .00 am to 6pm pending compliance with the pre-action protocol by the Claimant.

“AN ORDER OF PRE-EMPTIVE REMEDY by way of interim preservative order is hereby granted directing the 6th Defendant to protect the fundamental rights of the 1st to 5th Defendants/Respondents to freedom of association, peaceful public protest, procession and tallies in the approved designated location for peaceful public protest, rallies and meetings in Lagos State, To wit: Gani Fawehinm Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road Ojota, Lagos and Peace Park, Ketu Lagos from 8am to 6pm on August 1-10, 2024 pending compliance with the pre-action protocol by the Claimant.

“AN ORDER OF PRE-EMPTIVE REMEDY by way of interim preservative order is hereby granted directing the 6th Defendant to provide security support and traffic management support to the 1st to 5th Defendants at the approved designated location for their proposed peaceful public protest, rallies and meetings in Lagos State, To wit: Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Lagos State and Peace Park Ketu Lagos from 8am to 6pm on 1st -10% August, 2024 pending compliance with the pre-action protocol by the Claimant.

“An Order of substituted service of the Order of this Court in this matter, the Memorandum of Claim/Letter of Claim and all other pre action protocols documents on the 1st- 5th Defendants/Respondents by Newspaper publication in a National daily to wit: any other widely read newspaper and the service shall be deemed as good and sufficient service on the Defendants/Respondents. “

.Organisers insist on street protests, reject IGP’s confined option

However, Organisers of the planned #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests scheduled for August 1 have rejected the proposal by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun for confined protests.

At a meeting with the organisers on Tuesday, the IGP suggested confined protests in identified locations and advised against street rallies.

He said: “It is not advisable to go on street processions because as you are planning peaceful protests, some are planning violence,” Egbetokun cautioned.

But, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), one of the lawyers for the Take It Back Movement, one of the groups organising the nationwide protests, rejected the proposal of the IGP.

Also, human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), other lawyers, civil society organisations as well as some arrowheads of the planned protests attended the vitual meeting.

The planned protests against economic hardship, which is gaining traction on social media, has been scheduled to be held across all states of the Federation as well as the nation’s capital Abuja in August.

Prices of food and basic commodities have increased in the last months, as Nigerians battle one of the country’s worst inflation rates and economic crises sparked by the government’s twin policies of petrol subsidy removal and unification of forex windows.

The police, military and the Department of State Services had warned against Kenya-styled protests.

Politicians, who said that the planned rallies might end up like the EndSARS demonstrations of October 2020, have continued to appeal to youths to shelve the planned rallies but the young people remain unfazed, doggedly insisting that the protests will hold.

Adegboruwa, one of the lawyers for the protesters, had on July 26, 2024, written the IGP to provide police coverage for protesters.

The IGP, in his response letter dated July 29, 2024, directed senior police officers to attend to the request of the senior lawyer.

Egbetokun subsequently requested to meet with Adegboruwa in Abuja on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, “to deliberate further” on his request.

However, the SAN opted for a virtual meeting with the police boss, enlisting Falana, members of the NBA and others to attend the meeting.

Adegboruwa highlighted some of the points of convergence for the protests as Eagle Square, Abuja; Alausa Park, Lagos; Akpakpava Lane, Benin City; School of Agric, Bauchi; Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road, Ibadan; Maiduguri Roundabout, Opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State; Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium, River and Freedom Park, Osogbo.

.Tinubu approves creation of youth secretariat in FCT

In a move to address the concerns of youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Youth Secretariat, equivalent to youth ministries in states.

This follows the earlier approval of a Women Affairs Secretariat in the FCT Administration.

FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, made the announcement at a town hall meeting in Bwari, where he urged youths not to participate in the planned nationwide strike starting August 1.

Wike had promised to take their requests to the president and secured the approval.

The Youth Secretariat will be headed by a secretary, equivalent to state commissioners.

“I have good news for you. Following your complaints, I approached the president, and Mr President has graciously approved the creation of a Youth Secretariat for the FCT.”

Wike also addressed concerns about the shortchanging of FCT in appointments at the Public Complaints Commission, assuring that the president would review the matter.

“Security is a critical priority in the renewed hope agenda. One police station each has been approved to be built in each area council.

“Also, nobody likes injustice. That was what informed my policy of spreading amenities, because when you are happy, allow your neighbour to be happy too. That is what brings peace,” Wike stated.

Wike emphasized the importance of security, announcing the approval of one police station per area council. He also highlighted his policy of spreading amenities to promote happiness and peace.

The minister convinced the youths to embrace dialogue instead of joining the protests, and they assured him they would not participate in the planned strike. Wike urged patience, stating that the economy, which was down for decades, cannot be fixed in one year.

“An economy that was down for decades cannot be fixed in one year, give us time,” Wike told the youths”

Earlier, Wike inspected the ongoing 29 km road construction in Paikon Kore Area of Gwagwalada Area Council, extracting a commitment from the contractor to complete the project by December.

Meanwhile, The organizers of planned protest tagged, ‘Take It Back Movement’ have sought an audience with the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to have seamless convergence.

In a letter signed on behalf of the group by human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and addressed to the police chief, the group stated that in order to achieve enlarged participation, it requested for a virtual meeting.

The letter with Ref: A&C/RC/L and dated 25th July, 2024 stated that the meeting would be led by Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, the NBA, other lawyers and civil society organisations.

With the title, Re: ‘Notice of Public Meetings/Rallies/Processions and Request for Police Coverage,’ it requested the contact details of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and the Commissioners of Police designated to cover the public meetings, public rallies and public processions, to ensure a peaceful and crisis-free outing.

The letter read in part, “We act as solicitors to the TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT, and refer to our letter on the above subject-matter dated July 26, 2024 and your response thereto dated July 29, 2024, Ref. CJ:2400/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.1/10.

“Our Client acknowledges the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police towards complying with extant legislations granting citizens the right to hold public meetings, public rallies and public processions and the lawful discharge of the obligations placed upon the police to provide adequate coverage and protection at the venues.

“We shall be glad to have the contact details of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and the Commissioners of Police designated to cover the said public meetings, public rallies and public processions, to ensure a peaceful and crisis-free outing.”

The points of convergence for the rallies and processions according to the letter are Abuja, Eagle’s Square, by the Secretariat, FCT, Abuja, Lagos Alausa Park by the Secretariat, Ikeja, Benin, Opposite Wema Bank, Akpakpava Lane, Benin City and Bauchi: Opposite School of Agric, Bauchi, along Tafawa Balewa Road.

Others are Ibadan: Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road, Ibadan, Yobe: Maiduguri Roundabout, opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State, Rivers: Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium, Osogbo: Freedom Park, Osogbo.

Continuing, Adegboruwa noted, “We are delighted to attend the meeting with the Inspector-General of Police as requested. However, in order to achieve enlarged participation, we request that the said meeting be held virtually, in order to give room for all stakeholders to attend. Specifically, we will be led in the said meeting by Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, the NBA, other lawyers and civil society organisations. We await the Zoom link for the said virtual meeting.”

While promising to update the Police on further details in the course of time, the Senior lawyer noted that the information provided would enhance planning and strategy.