Tension in Rivers as gunmen kill vigilante, ex-members in Port Harcourt

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Tension is said to be rising in Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, capital city of Rivers state, as gunmen suspected to be cultists on yester night, shot dead a member of Diobu Vigilante at Obedianso waterfront, Mile 2 Diobu.

We learnt that members of the vigilante group in company of Police acting on information stormed the waterfront at about 9pm on Saturday where suspected cultists were hibernating to launch attack on rivals in an ongoing war between two houses of suspected Deygbam cult groups.

A source disclosed to Daily Champion that the suspected cultists on sighting the security operatives, opened fire and bullets caught the vigilante member, identified as Orukwo which resulted to his death.

When our correspondent visited the family house of Orukwo at Ekwulobia street Mile 3 Diobu, sympathizers, mourners were seen weeping.

Meanwhile the Spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the killing of Mr Uche Orukwo, adding that investigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

In a similar incident, we gathered that gunmen suspected to be cultists shot death one ‘Umo’ an ex-vigilante member at about 11:10pm on Saturday night at Kaduna street D-line, Port Harcourt.

We gathered that the said Umo was who is alleged to be a member of a cult group sacked from the vigilante group over criminal activities. The rival cult group, we learnt, may be responsible for the killing of Umo.

While Confirming the killing of Umo, SP Iringe-Koko said the deceased is a known notorious criminal.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng