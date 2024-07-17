Tension in Kano as Gov Abba Yusuf signs bill creating three second class emirates into law

Ozumi Abdul, Kano

Fresh tension mounted on Tuesday in Kano State as Governor Abba Yusuf signed into law, the Kano State Emirate Council Establishment Bill 2024.

The new law paves the way for creation of three new second-class emirates in Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

The bill was passed by the state House of Assembly also on Tuesday.

Speaking after signing the bill into law at the government house on Tuesday, Mr Yusuf said;

“The state House of Assembly has discharged yet another constitutional duty by passing the new law to pave way for the creation of three second class emirates in the state.

“The creation of these emirates would indeed revive the cultural heritage and development in the areas and by extension, in the state.

“The government believes in the major role of traditional institutions in fostering peace and development,xhe said.

He Commended the Speaker , Kano state House of Assembly, Isma’il Falgore for responding to the yearning and aspirations of the people of the state.

The governor tasked the emirates to foster peace and development in their respective emirates.

He said the government would soon announce the emirs appointed to the newly-created emirates soon.

The newly-created emirates Are as follows: Gaya Emirate comprising Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu;

Rano Emirate made up of

Rabo, Kibiya and Bunkure and Karaye Emirate consisting of Karaye and Rogo.

The Speaker, in his remarks earlier, said “it is for the overall development of Kano state. It will bring people closer to the government. It would foster even development in the areas,”

Recall that Governor Yusuf in May reinstated the deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, after signing the bill repealing the State Emirate Council Law 2019 that gave the state five emirate councils.

The state House of Assembly had passed the bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The governor has similarly signed the bill the same day it was passed by the state lawmakers.

At the event, according to a statement by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature, the governor said the new law provided for the reinstatement of Lamido as Emir of Kano and removal of all the five Emirs in all the five emirates.

He added that it was in fulfilment of his campaign commitment to residents of the state.

“The law provided an opportunity for reinstatement of the 14th Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and removal of 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero, Emir of Rano Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, Emir of Karaye Ibrahim Abubakar II and Emir of Gaya Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

Sanusi’s reinstatement is currently subject of litigation in Federal High Court Kano.

Kano files fresh fraud charges against Ganduje, former Attorney-General

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has filed fresh charges against the immediate past Governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje before a Kano State High Court with Case No. K/143c/24.

According to the charge sheet, Ganduje and his former Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawan are 1st and 2nd Defendants, respectively.

They are being accused among others of Criminal Conspiracy, contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97, Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 315, Criminal Misappropriation contrary to Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code (as amended) CAP 105, Vol. 2, the Laws of Kano State of Nigeria.

The respondents are standing trial for allegedly “dishonestly, fraudulently and without reasonable justification, in the abuse of your respective officers, conspired between yourselves, misappropriated, diverted and converted the sum of Two Hundred and Forty million naira (N240m) to finance purely personal and private case for your own personal and private benefit thereby causing wrongful gain to yourselves and wrongful loss to the Government and people of Kano State.”

It further reads: “The prosecution intended to present 4 witnesses and will at the trial of the Defendants adduce evidence to show that the 1st Defendant in betrayal of his official trust, taking advantage of his privileged position as the Governor and Chief Executive Officer of Kano State.

“That between the period of November 2022 or thereabout, conspired with his subordinate, the 2nd Defendant who is in blatant display of abuse of office initiated a memo to the 1st Defendant to approve the release of Two Hundred and Forty Million Naira for the purpose of civil litigation in respect of the staff of Kano State who were being accused by the EFCC which in reality the funds were converted to secure order against the EFCC not to investigate bribery and corruption allegation against the 1st Defendant in purely private and personal matter.”

However, no date has been fixed for the commencement of the trial.

