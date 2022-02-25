Tension in Europe as NATO orders immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

.Reps call for immediate evacuation of Nigerians

Europe was gripped by tension on Thursday as

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) called on Russia to immediately cease its military action and withdraw all its forces from Ukraine.

The Russian troops had earlier launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides on Thursday.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he had ordered military action in Ukraine early Thursday, he threatened “those who may be tempted to intervene” on Ukraine’s behalf.

However, NATO, while reacting to the attack via a statement published on its website, described the invasion as “unjustified and unprovoked.”

The NATO stated that it “stands with the people of Ukraine and its legitimate, democratically elected president, parliament and government.”

NATO added that it would deploy additional defensive land and air forces in the eastern part of the Alliance, as well as additional maritime assets.

The statement read: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s horrifying attack on Ukraine, which is entirely unjustified and unprovoked. Our thoughts are with all those killed and injured, and with the people of Ukraine. We also condemn Belarus for enabling this attack.

“This renewed attack is a grave violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and is wholly contradictory to Russia’s commitments in the Helsinki Final Act, the Charter of Paris, the Budapest Memorandum and the NATO-Russia Founding Act. It constitutes an act of aggression against an independent peaceful country.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine and its legitimate, democratically elected president, parliament and government. We will always maintain our full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, including its territorial waters.

“We call on Russia to immediately cease its military action and withdraw all its forces from in and around Ukraine, to fully respect international humanitarian law, and to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access and assistance to all persons in need.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

“This further violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and contravenes the Minsk agreements, to which Russia is a signatory. Allies will never accept this illegal recognition.”

It stated: “We urge Russia in the strongest terms to turn back from the path of violence and aggression it has chosen. Russia’s leaders must bear full responsibility for the consequences of their actions. Russia will pay a very heavy economic and political price. NATO will continue to coordinate closely with relevant stakeholders and other international organisations including the EU.

“Throughout this crisis, NATO, the Allies, and our partners have made every effort to pursue diplomacy and dialogue with Russia, including at the highest levels, and made many substantive proposals to enhance the security of all nations in the Euro-Atlantic region. We have repeatedly invited Russia to talks in the NATO-Russia Council. Russia has still not reciprocated. It is Russia, and Russia alone, which has chosen escalation.

“Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences. NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security and defence of all Allies.

“We are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the Alliance, as well as additional maritime assets. We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies.

“Today, we have held consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty. We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all Allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the Alliance. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory.

“Our commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is iron-clad. We stand united to defend each other.”

Oil hits above $105, European gas prices soar

Meanwhile, crude oil burst above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday while the price of natural gas in Europe jumped more than 30 per cent after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Fears that a war could disrupt global energy supplies sent Brent jumping more than 9 per cent to $105.79 a barrel as futures linked to TTF, Europe’s wholesale gas price, surged 50 per cent to €126 per megawatt hour. The European gas price has jumped from just €16 a year ago.

Russia is a key producer of raw materials, with Europe relying on the nation for about a quarter of its oil and more than a third of its gas. It also the world’s biggest supplier of wheat.

While no new restrictions have been placed on Russian energy companies other than the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, President Biden is meeting G7 leaders later on Thursday to co-ordinate “severe” further sanctions to punish Russia.

Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at Trafigura, one of the world’s biggest commodity traders, said the market was waiting to see the extent of further Western sanctions on Russia expected later in the day.

“If there’s a threat to energy flows the oil price can go substantially higher,” he said. “If there’s not we probably don’t come off very far because the risk skew is all to the upside”

Russian crude had already been trading at a discount in the last 48 hours in a sign that buyers, wary of the possible impact of sanctions, had started to avoid Russian cargoes, Luckock added.

Opec, the oil producing cartel, is already struggling to meet its output targets as demand for crude rebounds following the easing of lockdown restrictions. This has already pushed up prices, with analysts warning there is limited capacity to increase supplies if flows from Russia are affected by sanctions. The same is true in gas markets where no single country can replace the kind of volume that Russia can supply.

Gazprom said on Thursday that exports through Ukraine to Europe were continuing. Gas in storage across the continent is already at a five-year low.

“Oil and natural gas prices have become the crisis’ fear barometer,” said Norbert Rücker of Julius Baer. “Any disruption of flows between Russia and Europe, due to damage or sanctions, would drastically add to the already present supply scarcity.”

‘Serious situation’ for agriculture markets

Other commodity markets were also whipsawed by the Russian onslaught in Ukraine.

Wheat futures in Chicago jumped almost 6 per cent to $9.26 a bushel, the highest level since July 2012. Russia and Ukraine are leading exporters of grain, producing 14 per cent of global wheat and accounting for just under 30 per cent of all wheat exports. The two countries are also large exporters of corn and sunflower oil.

Fears heightened over supply flows after news that Russia had blocked off the Azov, an inland sea connected to the Black Sea. Both Ukraine and Russia have key loading ports, and the ban on commercial vessels from the Azov to the Black Sea is likely cause havoc on grain and steel markets.

“This is a really serious situation for agricultural markets,” said Dave Whitcomb at commodity specialist Peak Trading Research. “There is fundamental concerns around whether grains will flow out of the Black Sea states, and both wheat and corn markets are just on fire” he added.

Metals prices also rose on Thursday, with aluminium, used in everything from beers cans to cars, rising more than 3.5 per cent to a record high of $3,449 a tonne. Russia is a key producer of aluminium as well as copper, nickel, platinum and palladium.

In 2018, the aluminium market was plunged into turmoil after US slapped sanctions of Rusal and other companies linked to oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

“Russia is a significant producer of commodities so overnight developments in eastern Europe could have material implications for global supply chains,” said JPMorgan analyst Dominic O’Kane.

Elsewhere, gold rose more than 3 per cent to $1,974 a troy ounce, a 17-month high, as nervous investors scoured the market for havens.

The rising gold price, however, offered little support Polymetal. The Russian miner, which is a FTSE 100 constituent, saw 35 per cent sliced off its market value on Thursday as investors dumped the stock on concern about potential sanctions.

“Polymetal believes that targeted sanctions on the company remain unlikely,” the company said in a statement.

Another big loser was Evraz, the steelmaker controlled by Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea football club, and Alexander Abramov. Its shares fell almost 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, The House of Representatives has called for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning that a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

Lawmakers are, however, concerned that there are many Nigerian students in Ukraine who could be caught in the crossfire.

The motion was moved by representative Ahmed Munir during plenary on Thursday.

But some lawmakers fear that it may be too late as the evacuation should have been done long ago.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, agreed with a lawmaker, Leke Abejide, to interact with the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine by Monday, February 28.

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs has been mandated to liaise with the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Meanwhile, The Federal Government of Nigeria has arranged for a special flight operation to evacuate her citizens from Ukraine in view of the escalating tension between that country and Russia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama in an exclusive interview with NTA said the Nigerian embassy in Kiev has been contacted to arrange those wishing to return home from other areas including Donetsk and Luhansk.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry is following the event since the beginning and promised to do everything for the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine, particularly students.

The Russians have started attacking military installations in Ukraine amidst worries and accusations by the western world of imminent invasion which Vladimir Putin repeatedly denied.