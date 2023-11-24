Techno Gas boss’ dad dies @ 96

The father of Mr. Collins Onyenweama, the Managing Director of Techno Gas and Power, a subsidiary of the Techno Oil Group, Chief Enoch Onyenweama is dead.

Onyenweama died at 96 at his Umuda, Isingwu community residence in the Umuahia North Local Government of Abia.

Announcing the death in a statement sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, Onyeama, who is the first son of the deceased, said that his father died, following a brief illness.

“While we mourn his passing, we are grateful for the life he lived and the legacy of hard work, family, entrepreneurship, excellence, tenancy, courage, faith, strength, brotherhood and discipline he instilled in us.

“We are proud of his exemplary commitment to God, family, church, community and his unalloyed commitment to philanthropy, to lift the less-privileged’’, he stated.

Onyeama said that his family had taken solace in God at this difficult time but that they were comforted by the remarkable out-pouring of love and sympathy expressed by a cross-section of Nigerians on the passing of the nonagenarian.

He said that burial arrangements of the deceased would be announced in due course.

Onyenweama is also survived by Mrs. Regina Onyenweama; Mrs. Nkechi Obi, Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mr. Tony Onyeama, Managing Director of Techno Oil Ltd. and Mrs Victoria Nnaji, Human Resources Manager of Techno Oil Ltd.

