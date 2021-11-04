Tears as Bishop Blessing Samuel Loses Mother and burial date announced

Death has always been known to be part of life and in most occasions, it is greeted with sorrow and mournful atmosphere, having said this, Bishop Blessing Samuel of Royal Place Ministries International, United States, would be bidding farewell to his loving Mother, Late Mrs. Alice Keineti Akatakpo farewell and adieu for glorious passage and a celebration of life unlike what is applicable when one dies. This is a celebration of life well spent.

Speaking on the burial arrangements, Bishop Blessing said “It is unfortunate that I have lost my Mother at this present time, but I take solace that she is resting in the bossom of the Lord. 78 years Mrs. Alice had lived a life of emulation and exemplary life, she had added value to us the children and those that are in contact with her. I appreciate her as a Good Mother”.

“This is a woman that has the fear of God in her and has demonstrated that over and over. She gave me the guardiance and encouraged me to work in the vineyard of God. Over these years that she was on earth, she has lived an estimable and commendable life such that she is very spiritual and does not get moved over carnal things. I think that this is worth celebration and that is what we would do. We also appreciate those that have shown us moral support and concern in this hour of need. I am using this medium to say thanks to them all especially members and families of Royal Place Ministries Int’l”, Bishop added.

The Glorious Home call and the internment would be at Abbi, Delta State where the body leaves the Catholic mortuary Abbi to her hometown, Umugbanocha, Isikaguma, Amai, Ukwuani LGA on Saturday 13th November. With Rally and Wake keep on Thursday 11th November at her residence, Plot 10 Otunba Samson, Harmony Estate , Ago Palace way, Lagos Nigeria.

Bishop Blessing is the General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries International which he has been into ministerial work for over two decades touching the lives of people globally with focus in USA. He has engaged people and done many charitable work as a philanthropist. The mandate of the ministry is “Impacting Kingship and Banishing Slavery”.

