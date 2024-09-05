Teachers’ Recruitment: Osun Govt announces interview dates for applicants 

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Following the completion of the teachers recruitment exercise, the Osun State government, the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed the Ministry of Education to conduct interviews for qualified applicants.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, in Osogbo, Osun State capital, by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said the interview will be held between Monday 9th and Friday 13th September, adding that the interview will be held a six zones of the state.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the General Public, particularly applicants who participated in the recently concluded Osun State Teachers’ Recruitment Exercise, that the following centres have been designated for the interview phase of the exercise in the six (6) zones of the state.

“IFE ZONE – Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife (for TESCOM Applicants)

Oranmiyan Memorial Grammar School Ile- Ife (for SUBEB Applicants), ILESHA ZONE – Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha (for TESCOM Applicants), St. Margaret’s Girls Grammar School Ilesha (for SUBEB Applicants), OSOGBO ZONE -Osogbo Grammar School, Osogbo (for TESCOM Applicants), Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo (for SUBEB Applicants), IKIRUN ZONE – Holy Trinity Grammar School, Ikirun (for TESCOM Applicants), Akinorun High School, Ikirun (for SUBEB Applicants), IWO ZONE – Baptist Grammar School,Iwo (for TESCOM Applicants), Iwo Grammar School,Iwo (for SUBEB Applicants), EDE ZONE – Oba Laoye Grammar School, Ede (for TESCOM Applicants), Ede High School, Ede (for SUBEB Applicants).

“Those who applied for the post of Education Officers and/Technical Instructors are to be interviewed at the Osun State Civil Service Commission, Opposite NECO Office, Osogbo.

“The interview is scheduled to be held between Monday 9th to Friday 13th September, 2024 by 9am daily.

“By this announcement, all applicants are requested to check their individual recruitment portal or Email for their scheduled date for the interview exercise.”

Meanwhile, Osun state now has a new draft Procurement Bill (Ammendment), which is designed to block any loopholes in the state procurement process.

The proposed amendments were approved by the Council while the chairman of the Council, Governor Adeleke has signed a letter forwarding the bill to the Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon Adewale Egbedun for legislative action.