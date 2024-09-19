Teachers in FCT embark on indefinite strike over salary arrears

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Wing has directed primary school teachers in Abuja to resume their suspended strike action today, September 18, 2024.

This decision was made after the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) met on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, to discuss the educational development and welfare of teachers in the FCT.

The SWEC commended the Honourable Minister of FCT, Barrister Nyesom E. Wike, for intervening and paying 40% of the 25 months Minimum Wage Arrears owed to primary school teachers.

However, they expressed disappointment that the Area Council Chairmen failed to respond to their 14-day ultimatum and neglected to address pressing industrial issues.

According to them, the unresolved Issues include Payment of Remaining Minimum Wage Arrears, 60% of the 25 months Minimum Wage Arrears, Salary Increase Implementation, 25% and 35% Salary increase arrears.

Some of the unresolved issues include Peculiar Allowance Implementation, 40% Peculiar allowance arrears,

Wage Award Payment, Payment of Arrears of the N35,000 Wage Award, Correct Implementation of Template, and Continuous implementation of the template on outstanding entitlements agreed upon in 2022.

As a result, all public primary schools in the FCT will remain closed until the union’s demands are met. The NUT has urged teachers to remain calm and disregard any counter-directives except those from the union ¹.

