TD Africa Scoops Awards at Huawei’s Global Summit

TD Africa’s outstanding expertise in tech distribution, service provision, support and training has continued to be rewarded. The Nigeria-born, Africa-wide company, clinchéd two awards at Huawei’s World summit which spanned nine days, in Shanghai, China.

The two awards which buttressed TD Africa’s intercontinental prowess and added new feathers to its cap are the “Excellence Global Distribution Partner” and “Global Technical Service Department” awards.

The summit, themed “Amplify Intelligence,” brought together industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and cloud technology.

As AI continues to revolutionise industries, the summit aimed at exploring its potentials to drive efficiency, innovation, and improved quality of life.

TD Africa’s recognition as the “Excellence Global Distribution Partner” underscores the company’s exceptional commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and digital transformation across the continent delivering Huawei’s cutting-edge solutions to the African market.

The “Global Technical Service Department” award accentuates the company’s dedication to the professional development of its workforce, with world-class technical support, skill transfer, training, and certifications available to its employees.

The partnership between Huawei and TD Africa has been instrumental to both companies’ growth and success stories. Together, they bring innovative technology solutions to the African market, empowering businesses and individuals to achieve their goals.

Speaking on the significance of the award, Mrs Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, saying: “We are deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards. Receiving the Excellence Global Distribution Partner award recognises our unwavering commitment to excellence and our strong partnership with Huawei. It validates our Indomitable resolve to provide innovative technology solutions that empower businesses and individuals across Africa.

“The Global Technical Service Department award is a tremendous honour for TD Africa and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our technical team, who consistently strive to provide exceptional service to our customers. We are proud to be at the forefront of the AI revolution and look forward to continuing our partnership with Huawei to drive digital progress on the continent.”

As a leading distributor, TD Africa plays a vital role in bridging the gap between technology and the African market. TD Africa’s participation in Huawei’s World Summit further emphasizes its relevance as a trusted partner in the global technology ecosystem.