Tax crisis: OXFAM CALLS FOR INCREASE IN TAXATION OF THE SUPER-RICH

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

A non governmental organisation, Oxfam Nigeria has called for a systemic and wide-ranging increase in taxation of the super-rich to claw back crisis gains driven by public money and profiteering.

It said the decades of tax cuts for the richest

and corporations have fueled inequality, with the poorest people in many countries paying higher tax rates than billionaires.

The Country Director of Oxfam Nigeria, Vincent Ahonsi who briefed newsmen at the World Economic Forum/Davos 2023 Press Conference in Abuja yesterday, said the richest 1% bag nearly twice as much wealth as the rest of the world put together over the past two years.

In Nigeria, he said the richest 0.003% Nigerians (6.355 individuals worth $5 million and above ) have 1.4 times more wealth than 107 million Nigerians.

Represented at the event by Oxfam Deputy Head of Programme, Regina Afiemo, the country Director said billionaires future are increasing by day to the detriment of the poor.

According to him; “Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest men, paid a “true tax rate” of about 3 percent between 2014 and 2018. Aber Christine, a flour vendor in Uganda, makes $80 a month and pays a tax

rate of 40 percent.

“Worldwide, only four cents in every tax dollar now comes from taxes on wealth. Half of the world’s billionaires live in countries with no inheritance tax for direct descendants.

“They will pass on a $5 trillion tax-free treasure chest to their heirs, more than the GDP of Africa, which

will drive a future generation of aristocratic elites.

“Rich people’s income is mostly unearned,

derived from returns on their assets, yet it is taxed on average at 18 percent, just over half as much as the average top tax rate on wages and salaries.

Oxfam Country Director said: “The report shows that taxes on the wealthiest used to be much higher. Over the last forty years,

governments across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas have slashed the income tax rates

on the richest. At the same time, they have upped taxes on goods and services, which fall disproportionately on the poorest people and exacerbate gender inequality”,.

It further said “In the years after WW2, the top US federal income tax rate remained above 90 percent and averaged 81 percent

between 1944 and 1981. Similar levels of tax in other rich countries existed during some of the

most successful years of their economic development and played a key role in expanding access

to public services like education and healthcare.

“With widening inequality and 133million (63%) Nigerians suffering from multidimensional

poverty, the richest people and corporations in Nigeria are unfazed and are getting richer.

With over 20million children out of school, it is inappropriate to continue to give wealthy

individuals and corporations tax breaks, incentives and waivers.

“With about six out of ten Nigerians lacking access to quality primary healthcare services, a situation that is worsening disease outbreaks and out-of-pocket expenditure, it is unfair for the

wealth of Nigeria billionaires to grow by a third since the start of COVID-19 pandemic without

a corresponding increase in health budgets.

“To have a more secured and prosperous society, Nigeria needs to purposely win equality, generate more tax revenues from the rich, spend more on health, education,

agriculture and social protection; and provide fair, inclusive, and gender-sensitive

opportunities for its citizens” said Dr. Ahonsi.

According to new analysis by the Fight Inequality Alliance, Institute for Policy Studies, Oxfam

and the Patriotic Millionaires, an annual wealth tax of up to 5 percent on the world’s multi�millionaires and billionaires could raise $1.7 trillion a year, enough to lift 2 billion people out of poverty, fully fund the shortfalls on existing humanitarian appeals, deliver a 10-year plan to end hunger, support poorer countries being ravaged by climate impacts, and deliver universal

healthcare and social protection for everyone living in low- and lower middle-income countries.

Oxfam further called on governments to introduce one-off solidarity wealth taxes and windfall taxes to end crisis profiteering, permanently increase taxes on the richest 1 percent, for example to at least 60 percent

of their income from labor and capital, with higher rates for multi-millionaires and

billionaires.

It said governments must especially raise taxes on capital gains, which are subject to lower tax rates than other forms of income.

The penalists who spoke at the event includes, Hamza Lawal, who is inequality champion and Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development, Kenneth Akpan of oxfam and Enebi Opaluwa .

They all posited that the rich have contributed so much to green house emission, maintaining that the life style of the rich has contributed a lot to climate change crisis.

According to them, more poor people pay taxes than the rich, stating that the narrative must change.