Taskforce intercepts 7 trucks loaded with florides in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Special Taskforce Committee Members on suspension of mining activities in the state in collaboration with Strike Force Government House Jalingo have apprehended seven trucks loaded with precious stones suspected to be florides along Anyim wukari road.

The Commander of the strike force Government House Jalingo, DSP Jamu Emmanuel in a telephone conversation with the Chairman special taskforce on suspension of mining activities in the state retired General Jeremiah Aliyu Faransa confirmed to the media team of the taskforce.

“Seven trucks loaded with precious stones suspected to be florides was intercepted along Anyim wukari axis.

The commander said the precious stones were said to have been coming from a famous notorious mining site in Akwana, Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

He added that prior to the arrest of the seven trucks loaded with precious stones, there was an intelligence report that heavy arms were being planted by evil bigwigs into Akwana, to prevent government from coming to the area and stop them from perpetrating illegal mining.

The commander averred that the flux of the unforseen cannot be ascertained considering daunting security thread posed against security operatives along the axis.

According to the strike force commander, based on the report he gathered that the owners of the trucks are from Portharcourt and Enugu with the support of some persons aiding them from Akwana village.

“When we asked him if they’re not aware of the executive order suspending mining activities in the state by Governor Agbu Kefas, he confirmed to me that they’re reliably aware but they’re only proving adamant.

“Based on the information we gathered, the precious stones were being loaded from Akwana to other parts of the country in the night to boycott security operatives.

“The drivers of the trucks had escaped while in wukari on their way to Jalingo, forcing us to hire truck drivers to move the vehicle to Jalingo, the state capital – he said.

