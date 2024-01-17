Tarabans now experience peace, stability, prosperity under Gov. Kefas – Clergy

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The administration of Governor Agbu Kefas within eight months has brought unity, peace, stability and prosperity to all sons and daughters of the state.

A Clergy in Taraba State, Rev. Eric Juyoh stated this while speaking with newsmen in Jalingo.

He expressed happiness that Tarabans under gov Kefas now enjoy free education, stable power supply, road construction and prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

The Cleric who was the former National President of Mbamngah Cultural Development Association (MCDA) pointed out, that the developmental stride of Governor Kefas within the shortest period in office revealed that he needed prayer, collective support and encouragement by all Tarabans to enable him to turn the state around to an enviable height.

“We have every reason to appreciate God for the gift of Gov. Agbu Kefas to our dear state, his coming as the governor of the state has brought endless joy to us as a people – he said.

“We are happy, he brought free education to us, this has never happened before, I was the national president of my cultural development association for a good six years, within my tenure, I know the pain of my people and I understand how difficult it was before the coming of Gov. kefas.

“Help was only coming to us from the present Secretary to the state government (SSG) chief Gubon Kataps and family and the former speaker of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Peter Diah who through their foundation were rendering humanitarian services to our people of Sardauna LGA by facilitating employment for our youths, scholarship and construction of bridges, passages across our communities” he added.

According to him, the cultural association that came on board by the then fathers is now a platform where all sons and daughters of the Mbamnga community gather to forge a common front as well as to promote peace.

The clergyman who maintained that his regime brought all people together expressed delight his community got its first district head when the association hosted a sitting governor for the first time.

He appealed to all Tarabans to remain law abiding and support Gov. Kefas to enable him to provide more dividends of democracy in the state.

