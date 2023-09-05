Taraba: Youths urge to be calm and maintain peaceful co-existence

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Youths in Taraba State have been called upon to be calm and continue to be peaceful and law-abiding.

The Chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) Taraba State Youth Wing, Evang Ephesian Jesse JP, stated this in a statement issued to Journalists in Jalingo.

“Youths of Taraba State should maintain calm and embrace peace while supporting the leadership qualities of Dr. Agbu Kefas, the Executive Governor of Taraba State.

The chairman expressed concern over the misuse of social media by some youths in the state and cautioned them to be mindful of their posts and comments.

“This article examines the importance of peace, highlights the achievements of Governor Agbu Kefas, and the need for unity and proactive measures to address the security challenges facing Taraba State.

According to him, the misuse of social media platforms by Taraba State youths underscores the importance of responsible digital citizenship.

“In an era when information spreads rapidly, it is crucial for the youth to be mindful of the impact their posts and comments can have on individuals and communities.

“Supporting Governor Agbu Kefas’ leadership quality entails exercising restraint and promoting dialogue over hostility on social media platforms.

“By doing so, the youths can contribute to a peaceful and harmonious Taraba State.

He said that Governor Agbu Kefas has demonstrated his commitment to the welfare and development of Taraba State through various accomplishments within his few months in office.

“Some notable achievements include:

Enrolling over 1000 retired local government staff into the pension scheme, ensuring their financial security in retirement, Declaring a state of emergency in primary and secondary schools, prioritizing education and creating an environment conducive to learning, Ordering free tuition fees for primary and secondary schools, making education more accessible for children in Taraba State, Reducing tuition fees for the School of Nursing and Midwifery Jalingo and the Taraba State University by 50%, easing the financial burden on students pursuing healthcare and higher education and Collaborating with the Czech Republic to procure 950 tractors, enhancing the agricultural sector and improving food production.

Others are, Employing 10,000 youths into the state sanitation scheme, providing employment opportunities and promoting cleanliness in Taraba State, Swiftly visiting crisis-ravaged areas such as Wukari and Karim, restoring peace and fostering unity among communities, Establishing a panel to address the internal crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), demonstrating his commitment to resolving internal conflicts and promoting stability, Appointing at least 15 youths as commissioners, fulfilling his promise of youth inclusion in governance and empowering the younger generation, Implementing the minimum wage starting from October 2023, alleviating the financial burden on workers and ensuring fair compensation, Declaring support to assist farmers in the transportation of their goods, bolstering the agricultural sector and promoting economic growth, Allocating 5 billion naira to offset gratuity, easing financial burdens on retirees and recognizing their years of service, Revamping the Taraba Marshal to enhance overall security within the state, Pledging to renovate the Jolly Nyame Stadium, improving sporting facilities and promoting recreational activities, Taking steps to address the backlog of arrears owed by past governors, demonstrating commitment to financial accountability, Initiating ongoing maintenance work at the Taraba State Specialist Hospital, ensuring the provision of quality healthcare services and Collaborating with the Chinese embassy to explore opportunities in mining and development, promoting economic investment and growth.

Evang Ephesian Jesse further urges youths to embrace peace and unity, setting aside bitterness that often arises from political campaigns and elections.

“By coming together and focusing on collaborative efforts, the state can move forward toward development and progress.

“It is crucial for all citizens to actively participate in efforts to promote peace, support government initiatives, and contribute to the overall well-being of Tarabans.

The chairman expresses concern over the security challenges plaguing Taraba State and advocates for proactive measures from both the government and the public to combat rising insecurity challenges.

“It is essential for the government to prioritize the safety and security of its citizens through increased surveillance, intelligence gathering, and strategic interventions.

He calls on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

“Only through a collective effort can Taraba State overcome its security challenges and create a safe environment for its residents.

“Promoting peace and supporting the leadership qualities of Governor Agbu Kefas are essential for the development and progress of Taraba State.

“The youths, as the future of the state, must exercise responsible use of social media and contribute positively to society.

“By embracing peace, unity, and proactive measures to combat insecurity, Taraba State can transition into a place of prosperity and opportunities for all its citizens.

He urges residents of the state to support the administration of Dr. Agbu Kefas, to enable him deliver the dividend of Democracy to Tarabans

“It is essential to refrain from subjecting him to baseless criticism, allowing him to focus on his crucial duties – he said.